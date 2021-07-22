Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.38

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, earnings per common share totaled $2.49 compared to $.74 for the first six months of 2020. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. amounted to $293.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $91.7 million in the comparable period last year. For the year to date, the return on average assets was 1.78%, and the return on average common equity was 17.42%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. announced earnings of $1.38 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $.32 per common share in the same quarter last year and $1.11 per share in the first quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $162.3 million, compared to $39.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $131.0 million in the prior quarter. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.93%, the return on average equity was 19.12% and the efficiency ratio was 56.9%.

In making this announcement, John Kemper, Chief Executive Officer, said, “After more than a year of ups and downs brought on by the pandemic, the economy appears to be on increasingly firm footing. A strengthening economy further bolstered our credit metrics and led to a reduction in reserves for credit losses on loans and unfunded lending commitments, which resulted in substantially higher earnings this quarter. In addition, our portfolio of private equity investments continued to drive sizeable investment gains for the second consecutive quarter. Fee income was solid this quarter, including bank card fees, as corporate card income rebounded nicely and debit and credit card income exceeded their pre-pandemic levels. Trust fees continued to grow strongly this quarter, with trust assets under management now exceeding $40 billion. Non-interest expense increased compared to the same quarter last year, as salaries and benefits expense grew, deferred loan origination costs declined considerably, and marketing expense increased to support our strategic initiatives and to grow our customer base. Compared to the previous quarter, average deposits grew $1.2 billion, or 4.6%, while average loan balances declined $342.5 million, or 2.1% (average PPP loan balances declined $109.8 million). The pace of PPP loan forgiveness accelerated significantly in June 2021 and resulted in a reduction of $572.6 million in period end balances. Over two-thirds of our round one PPP loans have been forgiven as of June 30, 2021.”

Mr. Kemper continued, “Credit performance was very strong in the second quarter. This quarter, net loan charge-offs totaled $699 thousand, compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter and $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .02% in the current quarter, .25% in the prior quarter and .21% in the second quarter of last year. Net loan recoveries on commercial loans of $5.0 million were recorded this quarter, and net charge-offs on personal banking loans were significantly lower compared to the prior quarter. Non-performing assets decreased by half this quarter from $23.7 million to $11.4 million. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased to $172.4 million. Excluding Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.17% at June 30, 2021, down from a peak of 1.62% a year ago, but higher than .95% at the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020.”

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $33.9 billion, total loans were $15.6 billion, and total deposits were $27.5 billion. During the quarter, the Company paid a cash dividend of $.263 per share, representing a 2.1% increase over the rate paid in the second quarter of 2020. The Company purchased 181,252 shares of its common stock this quarter.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Net interest income $207,982 $205,748 $203,057 $413,730 $404,122 Non-interest income 139,143 136,045 117,515 275,188 241,178 Total revenue 347,125 341,793 320,572 688,918 645,300 Investment securities gains (losses), net 16,804 9,853 (4,129) 26,657 (17,430) Provision for credit losses (45,655) (6,232) 80,539 (51,887) 138,492 Non-interest expense 198,126 192,573 187,512 390,699 381,210 Income before taxes 211,458 165,305 48,392 376,763 108,168 Income taxes 45,209 32,076 9,661 77,285 19,834 Non-controlling interest (income) expense 3,923 2,257 (1,132) 6,180 (3,386) Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. 162,326 130,972 39,863 293,298 91,720 Preferred stock dividends — — 2,250 — 4,500 Net income available to common shareholders $162,326 $130,972 $37,613 $293,298 $87,220 Earnings per common share: Net income — basic $1.38 $1.12 $.32 $2.50 $.74 Net income — diluted $1.38 $1.11 $.32 $2.49 $.74 Effective tax rate 21.78 % 19.67 % 19.51 % 20.85 % 17.78 % Tax equivalent net interest income $211,060 $208,774 $206,253 $419,834 $410,655 Average total interest earning assets (1) $32,556,658 $31,278,721 $28,193,312 $31,921,220 $26,442,163 Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding 116,450,430 116,573,405 116,441,701 116,511,578 116,693,218 RATIOS Average loans to deposits (2) 57.78 % 61.79 % 69.22 % 59.73 % 70.78 % Return on total average assets 1.93 1.63 .54 1.78 .66 Return on average common equity (3) 19.12 15.69 4.77 17.42 5.61 Non-interest income to total revenue 40.08 39.80 36.66 39.94 37.37 Efficiency ratio (4) 56.90 56.37 58.10 56.64 58.64 Net yield on interest earning assets 2.60 2.71 2.94 2.65 3.12 EQUITY SUMMARY Cash dividends per common share $.263 $.263 $.257 $.525 $.514 Cash dividends on common stock $30,760 $30,799 $30,174 $61,559 $60,466 Cash dividends on preferred stock $— $— $2,250 $— $4,500 Book value per common share (5) $29.89 $28.34 $27.44 Market value per common share (5) $74.56 $76.61 $56.64 High market value per common share $81.19 $83.06 $66.45 Low market value per common share $70.69 $64.76 $45.77 Common shares outstanding (5) 116,893,573 117,077,276 117,109,981 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 9.91 % 9.57 % 10.12 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.36 % 9.38 % 9.88 % OTHER QTD INFORMATION Number of bank/ATM locations 295 298 312 Full-time equivalent employees 4,590 4,619 4,856

(1) Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue. (5) As of period end. (6) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as stockholders’ equity reduced by preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2020.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Interest income $211,133 $209,697 $214,726 $223,114 $213,323 $420,830 $434,808 Interest expense 3,151 3,949 4,963 7,152 10,266 7,100 30,686 Net interest income 207,982 205,748 209,763 215,962 203,057 413,730 404,122 Provision for credit losses (45,655) (6,232) (4,403) 3,101 80,539 (51,887) 138,492 Net interest income after credit losses 253,637 211,980 214,166 212,861 122,518 465,617 265,630 NON-INTEREST INCOME Bank card transaction fees 42,608 37,695 39,979 37,873 33,745 80,303 73,945 Trust fees 46,257 44,127 41,961 40,769 37,942 90,384 77,907 Deposit account charges and other fees 23,988 22,575 24,164 23,107 22,279 46,563 45,956 Capital market fees 3,327 4,981 3,826 3,194 3,772 8,308 7,562 Consumer brokerage services 4,503 4,081 3,996 4,011 3,011 8,584 7,088 Loan fees and sales 7,446 10,184 9,031 9,769 4,649 17,630 7,884 Other 11,014 12,402 12,160 10,849 12,117 23,416 20,836 Total non-interest income 139,143 136,045 135,117 129,572 117,515 275,188 241,178 INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET 16,804 9,853 12,307 16,155 (4,129) 26,657 (17,430) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 130,751 129,033 129,983 127,308 126,759 259,784 255,696 Net occupancy 11,527 12,021 11,570 12,058 11,269 23,548 23,017 Equipment 4,605 4,353 4,526 4,737 4,755 8,958 9,576 Supplies and communication 4,033 4,125 4,193 4,141 4,427 8,158 9,085 Data processing and software 24,954 25,463 24,323 23,610 23,837 50,417 47,392 Marketing 5,680 5,158 5,028 4,926 3,801 10,838 9,780 Other 16,576 12,420 16,687 14,078 12,664 28,996 26,664 Total non-interest expense 198,126 192,573 196,310 190,858 187,512 390,699 381,210 Income before income taxes 211,458 165,305 165,280 167,730 48,392 376,763 108,168 Less income taxes 45,209 32,076 33,084 34,375 9,661 77,285 19,834 Net income 166,249 133,229 132,196 133,355 38,731 299,478 88,334 Less non-controlling interest expense (income) 3,923 2,257 2,307 907 (1,132) 6,180 (3,386) Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. 162,326 130,972 129,889 132,448 39,863 293,298 91,720 Less preferred stock dividends — — — 7,466 2,250 — 4,500 Net income available to common shareholders $162,326 $130,972 $129,889 $124,982 $37,613 $293,298 $87,220 Net income per common share — basic $1.38 $1.12 $1.11 $1.06 $.32 $2.50 $.74 Net income per common share — diluted $1.38 $1.11 $1.11 $1.06 $.32 $2.49 $.74 OTHER INFORMATION Return on total average assets 1.93 % 1.63 % 1.63 % 1.71 % .54 % 1.78 % .66 % Return on average common equity (1) 19.12 15.69 15.49 15.21 4.77 17.42 5.61 Efficiency ratio (2) 56.90 56.37 56.68 55.00 58.10 56.64 58.64 Effective tax rate 21.78 19.67 20.30 20.61 19.51 20.85 17.78 Net yield on interest earning assets 2.60 2.71 2.80 2.97 2.94 2.65 3.12 Tax equivalent net interest income $211,060 $208,774 $213,017 $219,118 $206,253 $419,834 $410,655

(1) Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock. (2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Loans Business $ 5,803,760 $ 6,624,209 $ 6,858,217 Real estate — construction and land 1,103,661 1,073,036 932,022 Real estate — business 3,017,560 3,017,242 2,941,163 Real estate — personal 2,793,213 2,828,418 2,690,542 Consumer 2,049,166 1,966,833 1,966,707 Revolving home equity 283,568 285,261 334,627 Consumer credit card 586,358 593,833 666,597 Overdrafts 2,978 3,239 5,179 Total loans 15,640,264 16,392,071 16,395,054 Allowance for credit losses on loans (172,395) (200,527) (240,744) Net loans 15,467,869 16,191,544 16,154,310 Loans held for sale 23,697 38,076 12,785 Investment securities: Available for sale debt securities 13,291,506 12,528,203 10,317,427 Trading debt securities 29,002 26,925 28,813 Equity securities 8,678 4,337 4,128 Other securities 176,439 155,913 117,761 Total investment securities 13,505,625 12,715,378 10,468,129 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 5,945 500 — Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,300,000 850,000 850,000 Interest earning deposits with banks 2,161,644 2,017,128 1,404,968 Cash and due from banks 358,122 338,666 391,268 Premises and equipment — net 371,989 371,737 368,565 Goodwill 138,921 138,921 138,921 Other intangible assets — net 14,148 13,098 7,179 Other assets 508,202 594,738 699,996 Total assets $ 33,856,162 $ 33,269,786 $ 30,496,121 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 11,085,286 $ 11,076,556 $ 9,700,261 Savings, interest checking and money market 14,654,696 14,572,378 12,792,993 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 478,838 504,472 590,635 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,267,417 1,267,219 1,443,078 Total deposits 27,486,237 27,420,625 24,526,967 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,318,228 1,938,110 1,740,438 Other borrowings 2,194 3,791 1,475 Other liabilities 555,673 589,875 869,072 Total liabilities 30,362,332 29,952,401 27,137,952 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — 144,784 Common stock 589,352 589,352 563,978 Capital surplus 2,424,157 2,420,393 2,136,874 Retained earnings 304,739 173,173 232,082 Treasury stock (53,018) (39,080) (69,112) Accumulated other comprehensive income 220,390 168,752 349,261 Total stockholders’ equity 3,485,620 3,312,590 3,357,867 Non-controlling interest 8,210 4,795 302 Total equity 3,493,830 3,317,385 3,358,169 Total liabilities and equity $ 33,856,162 $ 33,269,786 $ 30,496,121

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ASSETS: Loans: Business $ 6,211,610 $ 6,532,921 $ 6,580,300 $ 6,709,200 $ 6,760,827 Real estate — construction and land 1,088,433 1,091,969 1,032,891 974,346 895,648 Real estate — business 3,014,955 3,022,979 3,029,799 2,989,652 2,962,076 Real estate — personal 2,804,388 2,826,112 2,778,462 2,722,300 2,582,484 Consumer 2,004,625 1,947,322 1,981,033 1,992,314 1,944,265 Revolving home equity 287,031 299,371 316,895 329,361 343,210 Consumer credit card 575,725 608,747 638,161 646,185 663,911 Overdrafts 3,735 3,546 3,762 2,689 2,912 Total loans 15,990,502 16,332,967 16,361,303 16,366,047 16,155,333 Allowance for credit losses on loans (200,801) (220,512) (235,484) (240,286) (171,616) Net loans 15,789,701 16,112,455 16,125,819 16,125,761 15,983,717 Loans held for sale 23,389 35,814 30,577 24,728 6,363 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 719,849 725,367 774,640 770,361 776,240 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 50,793 50,801 69,133 102,749 114,518 State and municipal obligations 1,966,673 1,958,637 1,967,408 1,767,526 1,285,427 Mortgage-backed securities 6,685,407 6,998,521 6,646,345 6,259,926 5,325,720 Asset-backed securities 2,653,928 2,085,491 1,819,467 1,520,988 1,342,518 Other debt securities 605,772 570,115 533,646 514,166 406,665 Unrealized gain on debt securities 197,124 283,511 329,477 368,154 281,457 Total available for sale debt securities 12,879,546 12,672,443 12,140,116 11,303,870 9,532,545 Trading debt securities 34,955 32,320 28,040 27,267 31,981 Equity securities 4,914 4,321 4,221 4,193 4,137 Other securities 156,984 154,030 130,145 120,253 139,250 Total investment securities 13,076,399 12,863,114 12,302,522 11,455,583 9,707,913 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,338 7 355 337 92 Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 937,372 849,999 849,998 849,994 850,000 Interest earning deposits with banks 2,724,782 1,480,331 1,082,644 1,024,435 1,755,068 Other assets 1,258,989 1,308,105 1,291,907 1,389,683 1,461,528 Total assets $ 33,811,970 $ 32,649,825 $ 31,683,822 $ 30,870,521 $ 29,764,681 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 11,109,198 $ 10,438,637 $ 10,275,735 $ 9,801,562 $ 8,843,408 Savings 1,474,391 1,333,177 1,234,481 1,193,079 1,111,397 Interest checking and money market 13,283,481 12,970,629 12,198,928 11,731,494 11,441,694 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 491,446 516,728 542,212 573,207 605,136 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,354,685 1,230,075 1,339,301 1,447,968 1,346,069 Total deposits 27,713,201 26,489,246 25,590,657 24,747,310 23,347,704 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,165,696 2,166,072 2,028,457 1,855,971 1,991,971 Other borrowings 978 831 1,013 1,225 345,162 Total borrowings 2,166,674 2,166,903 2,029,470 1,857,196 2,337,133 Other liabilities 527,401 608,212 727,569 899,890 763,524 Total liabilities 30,407,276 29,264,361 28,347,696 27,504,396 26,448,361 Equity 3,404,694 3,385,464 3,336,126 3,366,125 3,316,320 Total liabilities and equity $ 33,811,970 $ 32,649,825 $ 31,683,822 $ 30,870,521 $ 29,764,681

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE RATES (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ASSETS: Loans: Business (1) 3.15 % 3.09 % 3.01 % 2.95 % 2.91 % Real estate — construction and land 3.56 3.54 3.72 3.74 3.95 Real estate — business 3.49 3.52 3.51 3.53 3.71 Real estate — personal 3.31 3.40 3.44 3.56 3.69 Consumer 3.84 4.02 4.07 4.19 4.48 Revolving home equity 3.43 3.38 3.37 3.29 3.50 Consumer credit card 11.22 10.97 11.60 11.40 11.76 Overdrafts — — — — — Total loans 3.65 3.66 3.69 3.69 3.80 Loans held for sale 4.20 3.44 3.54 4.25 8.03 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 5.52 2.54 2.63 3.71 .46 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 2.33 2.36 2.23 2.17 3.51 State and municipal obligations (1) 2.41 2.46 2.44 2.53 2.97 Mortgage-backed securities 1.11 1.39 1.37 1.95 2.17 Asset-backed securities 1.25 1.39 1.59 1.90 2.25 Other debt securities 2.06 2.15 2.19 2.35 2.49 Total available for sale debt securities 1.64 1.67 1.70 2.18 2.18 Trading debt securities (1) 1.19 1.08 1.40 1.66 2.93 Equity securities (1) 43.10 49.56 50.71 47.15 48.42 Other securities (1) 11.90 5.26 10.03 6.74 4.36 Total investment securities 1.78 1.72 1.81 2.24 2.24 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell .60 — 1.12 — — Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 4.46 5.31 5.24 5.26 5.08 Interest earning deposits with banks .11 .10 .10 .10 .10 Total interest earning assets 2.64 2.76 2.86 3.07 3.09 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Interest bearing deposits: Savings .08 .08 .09 .09 .09 Interest checking and money market .05 .06 .07 .10 .13 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 .27 .37 .51 .71 .93 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over .20 .35 .47 .69 1.08 Total interest bearing deposits .07 .09 .12 .18 .25 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase .06 .06 .06 .09 .12 Other borrowings .82 .98 — — .82 Total borrowings .06 .06 .06 .09 .22 Total interest bearing liabilities .07 % .09 % .11 % .17 % .25 % Net yield on interest earning assets 2.60 % 2.71 % 2.80 % 2.97 % 2.94 %

(1) Stated on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CREDIT QUALITY For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 200,527 $ 220,834 $ 236,360 $ 240,744 $ 171,653 $ 220,834 $ 160,682 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — — — — — (21,039) Provision for credit losses on loans (27,433) (10,355) (7,510) 3,200 77,491 (37,788) 120,359 Net charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial portfolio: Business (4,909) (4) 581 208 3,249 (4,913) 2,876 Real estate — construction and land — 1 (2) (1) — 1 — Real estate — business (85) 20 (7) (13) (6) (65) (27) (4,994) 17 572 194 3,243 (4,977) 2,849 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 5,155 8,981 5,975 7,263 3,584 14,136 12,741 Consumer 378 763 1,160 211 1,362 1,141 3,073 Overdraft 148 153 335 200 316 301 742 Real estate — personal (16) 15 (18) (198) (71) (1) (75) Revolving home equity 28 23 (8) (86) (34) 51 (72) 5,693 9,935 7,444 7,390 5,157 15,628 16,409 Total net loan charge-offs 699 9,952 8,016 7,584 8,400 10,651 19,258 Balance at end of period $ 172,395 $ 200,527 $ 220,834 $ 236,360 $ 240,744 $ 172,395 $ 240,744 LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS $ 24,208 $ 42,430 $ 38,307 $ 35,200 $ 35,299 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1) Commercial portfolio: Business (.32 %) — % .04 % .01 % .19 % (.16 %) .09 % Real estate — construction and land — — — — — — — Real estate — business (.01) — — — — — — (.19) — .02 .01 .12 (.10) .06 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 3.59 5.98 3.72 4.47 2.17 4.81 3.68 Consumer .08 .16 .23 .04 .28 .12 .32 Overdraft 15.89 17.50 35.43 29.59 43.65 16.67 42.90 Real estate — personal — — — (.03) (.01) — (.01) Revolving home equity .04 .03 (.01) (.10) (.04) .04 (.04) .40 .71 .52 .52 .37 .55 .60 Total .02 % .25 % .19 % .18 % .21 % .13 % .25 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Non-performing assets to total loans .07 % .14 % .16 % .25 % .14 % Non-performing assets to total assets .03 .07 .08 .13 .08 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2) 1.10 1.22 1.35 1.44 1.47 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans: Business $ 8,839 $ 20,215 $ 22,524 $ 37,295 $ 19,034 Real estate — construction and land — — — 1 1 Real estate — business 655 1,572 2,230 1,063 1,921 Real estate — personal 1,672 1,719 1,786 1,911 1,679 Total 11,166 23,506 26,540 40,270 22,635 Foreclosed real estate 229 208 93 57 422 Total non-performing assets $ 11,395 $ 23,714 $ 26,633 $ 40,327 $ 23,057 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 12,338 $ 21,512 $ 22,190 $ 14,436 $ 24,583

(1) As a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale). (2) Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.17% and 1.34% as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Management Discussion of Second Quarter Results

June 30, 2021

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) amounted to $162.3 million, compared to $131.0 million in the previous quarter and $39.9 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in net income over the previous quarter was primarily the result of a significant decrease in the provision for credit losses and higher net gains on investments, partly offset by higher non-interest expense and higher income tax expense. Compared to the prior quarter, the provision for credit losses declined due to a decrease in the estimate of the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded lending commitments and lower net loan charge-offs. While net interest income increased slightly this quarter, the net yield on interest earnings assets declined 11 basis points to 2.60%. Average loans declined $342.5 million compared to the previous quarter, while average available for sale debt securities grew $207.1 million, and average deposits increased $1.2 billion. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.93%, the return on average common equity was 19.12%, and the efficiency ratio was 56.9%.

Balance Sheet Review

During the 2nd quarter of 2021, average loans totaled $16.0 billion, or a decrease of $342.5 million over the prior quarter, and declined $164.8 million, or 1.0%, from the same quarter last year. Period end loans decreased $751.8 million compared to the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, average balances of business, personal real estate, and consumer card loans declined $321.3 million (includes a decline of $109.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program loan balances), $21.7 million, and $33.0 million, respectively. This decline was partially offset by growth in consumer loans of $57.3 million. The period end balance of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans decreased $572.6 million during the 2nd quarter of 2021 and totaled $854.3 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in actual PPP loan balances during the 2nd quarter of 2021 reflected a decline of $639.5 million in round one loan balances, partly offset by a $67.0 million increase in loan balances from round two. Total loan originations from PPP round two were $402.1 million. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $164.6 million, compared to $177.8 million in the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities increased $207.1 million over the previous quarter to $12.9 billion, at fair value. The increase in investment securities was mainly the result of growth in asset-backed securities, partly offset by lower mortgage-backed securities. During the current quarter, purchases of securities totaled $1.5 billion with a weighted average yield of approximately 1.17%. Maturities and pay downs were $808.1 million, and there were no sales during the quarter. At June 30, 2021, the duration of the investment portfolio was 3.4 years, and maturities and pay downs of approximately $2.6 billion are expected to occur during the next 12 months.

Total average deposits increased $1.2 billion this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase in deposits mostly resulted from growth in demand deposits of $670.6 million. Interest checking and money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposit also grew $312.9 million, $141.2 million, $99.3 million over the prior quarter, respectively. Compared to the previous quarter, total average consumer and commercial deposits grew $653.4 million and $621.2 million, respectively. The average loans to deposits ratio was 57.8% in the current quarter and 61.8% in the prior quarter. The Company’s average borrowings, which include customer repurchase agreements, were $2.2 billion in both the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the 2nd quarter of 2021 amounted to $208.0 million, an increase of $2.2 million compared to the previous quarter. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest income for the current quarter increased $2.3 million over the previous quarter to $211.1 million. The increase in net interest income was mainly due to higher income earned on investment securities, partly offset by lower interest on loans and long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell. The net yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) decreased to 2.60%, compared to 2.71% in the prior quarter, mostly as a result of larger average balances on deposit at the Federal Reserve.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (tax equivalent) decreased $1.8 million, mostly as a result of lower average balances of business and consumer credit card loans. The impact of these decreases was partially offset by higher yields on business and consumer credit card loans. The increase in the yield on business loans was driven primarily by an increase in the yield on PPP loans, which grew to 3.77% this quarter. Excluding PPP loans, the yield on business loans was 3.00% in the 2nd quarter of 2021. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio declined one basis point to 3.65% this quarter.

Interest income on investment securities (tax equivalent) increased $3.7 million over the previous quarter, due to higher rates earned and higher average balances. Interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities increased, as inflation income from Treasury inflation-protected securities inflation income increased $5.3 million this quarter to $6.8 million. At June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a $1.9 million adjustment to premium amortization, which decreased interest income this quarter to reflect an acceleration in forward prepayment speed estimates on mortgage-backed securities due to falling interest rates during the quarter. The yield on total investment securities was 1.78% in the current quarter, compared to 1.72% in the previous quarter.

The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits totaled .07% in the 2nd quarter of 2021, compared .09% in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits decreased $806 thousand this quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly due to lower rates paid on money market and certificate of deposit accounts, partly offset by higher average interest bearing deposit balances. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was .07% in the current quarter, compared to .09% in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

In the 2nd quarter of 2021, total non-interest income amounted to $139.1 million, an increase of $21.6 million, or 18.4%, compared to the same period last year and increased $3.1 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest income over the same period last year was mainly due to growth in bank card fees, trust fees, and loan fees and sales, partially offset by lower cash sweep fees.

Total net bank card fees in the current quarter increased $8.9 million, or 26.3%, over the same period last year, and increased $4.9 million, or 13.0%, compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees increased $5.3 million, or 29.8%, over the same quarter of last year mainly due to higher interchange fee income, partly offset by higher rewards expense. Net debit card fees increased $1.7 million, or 19.1%, mainly due to higher interchange fees. Net merchant income increased $669 thousand, or 15.8%, and net credit card fees increased $1.2 million, or 41.4%. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($23.1 million), debit card ($10.5 million), merchant ($4.9 million) and credit card ($4.1 million) transactions.

In the current quarter, trust fees increased $8.3 million, or 21.9%, over the same period last year, resulting mostly from higher private client fee income. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees increased $1.7 million, or 7.7%, mainly due to higher overdraft and return item fees, coupled with an increase in corporate cash management fees. Additionally, loan fees and sales, mostly mortgage banking revenue, grew $2.8 million, or 60.2%, over amounts recorded in the same quarter last year. Consumer brokerage fees increased $1.5 million, or 49.6%, compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to growth in annuity and advisory fees.

Other non-interest income decreased from the same period last year mainly due to lower sweep fees of $2.8 million, partly offset by higher check sales and wire fees. For the 2nd quarter of 2021, non-interest income comprised 40.1% of the Company’s total revenue.

Investment Securities Gains and Losses

The Company recorded investment net gains of $16.8 million in the current quarter, compared to net gains of $9.9 million in the prior quarter and net losses of $4.1 million in the 2nd quarter of 2020. Net gains on investments in the current quarter primarily resulted from unrealized fair value gains of $16.7 million in the Company’s private equity investment portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $198.1 million, compared to $187.5 million in the same period last year and $192.6 million in the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year and the prior quarter was mainly due to lower deferred loan origination costs, higher salaries and benefits expense and higher marketing expense.

Compared to the 2nd quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $4.0 million, mostly due to higher medical expense of $3.5 million and higher incentive compensation of $4.0 million. These increases were partly offset by declines in full and part-time salaries, overtime pay, payroll taxes and other benefits expense. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,590 and 4,856 at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Marketing and data processing and software expense increased $1.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Other non-interest expense increased mainly due to a $4.0 million decrease in deferred loan origination costs. Additionally, insurance expense and travel and entertainment expense increased $514 thousand and $476 thousand, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a $1.0 million reduction in impairment expense on mortgage servicing rights.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the Company was 21.8% in the current quarter, 19.7% in the previous quarter, and 19.5% in the 2nd quarter of 2020. The increase in the effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and the same quarter last year is mostly due to the mix of taxable and non-taxable income and expenses.

Credit Quality

Net loan charge-offs in the 2nd quarter of 2021 amounted to $699 thousand, compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter and $8.4 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .02% in the current quarter, .25% in the previous quarter, and .21% in the 2nd quarter of last year. Net loan recoveries on commercial loans totaled $5.0 million mostly due to recoveries on two business loans in the current quarter. Net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans decreased $4.2 million to $5.7 million.

In the 2nd quarter of 2021, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 3.59%, compared to 5.98% in the previous quarter, and 2.17% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .08% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .16% in the prior quarter and .28% in the same quarter last year.

Actual economic data for the 2nd quarter of 2021 and the economic forecast used to estimate the allowance for credit losses in June 2021 showed improving economic conditions compared to the forecast utilized in March 2021. This improvement resulted in a significant decrease in the allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2021 and reduced the provision for credit losses this quarter compared to the prior quarter. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $172.4 million, or 1.10% of total loans and 1.17% of total loans excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the liability for unfunded lending commitments at June 30, 2021 was $24.2 million, a decrease of $18.2 million from the liability at March 31, 2021.

At June 30, 2021, total non-performing assets amounted to $11.4 million, a decrease of $12.3 million from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets are comprised of non-accrual loans and foreclosed real estate ($11.2 million and $229 thousand, respectively). At June 30, 2021, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .07% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $8.8 million, personal real estate loans of $1.7 million, and business real estate loans of $655 thousand. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $12.3 million at June 30, 2021.

Other

During the 2nd quarter of 2021, the Company paid a cash dividend of $.263 per common share, representing a 2.1% increase over the same period last year. The Company purchased 181,252 shares of treasury stock during the current quarter at an average price of $77.05.

Forward Looking Information

