checkAd

AKKA Flexmove Project Obtains The i-TRANS Competitiveness Cluster Label

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 18:52  |  15   |   |   

Regulatory News:

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) is proud to announce the labeling of its Flexmove project by the i-TRANS1 competitiveness cluster during the steering committee of 24thJune 2021, following its submission as part of the call for expressions of interest of the 2021 Railway Research and Innovation Steering Committee (AMI CORIFER).

Flexmove is a multimodal mobility service based on an electric vehicle that can be driven like a normal car on the road, but which can also travel on railways thanks to special road-rail technology developed by AKKA. The Group's leading automotive and rail experts are working on this project, more specifically on system specifications, vehicles, road rail guidance solutions and alignment platforms, automated driving, system integration.

The technical feasibility of this road-rail system has already been validated and several patents have been filed, in particular for the multi-support guidance system adaptable to all types of passenger vehicles or vans.

This collaborative innovation project, launched in January 2020, brings together alongside AKKA two major mobility players Alstom and Systra, Entropy, a young innovative company in the sector, the Gustave Eiffel University (UGE) and the Occitanie Region.

Alstom will handle the operating assistance and telecommunications system as well as the rail business expertise, while Systra will be in charge of the level crossing management safety system and the standardisation of the related adaptations as well as the rail infrastructure. Entropy will contribute its expertise to the "Intelligent traffic prediction" (AI) work package and its impact on mobility flows. Meanwhile, the UGE will provide its scientific expertise on the location module, autonomous driving and impact studies as well as on the aspects of grip, tires, mechanics, etc. This will all be done in close collaboration with the Occitanie Region, as an experimentation area.

Mauro Ricci, Chairman and CEO of AKKA Technologies declares: “We are very pleased that Flexmove has obtained the i-Trans competitiveness cluster label, awarded following a rigorous process of analysis and evaluation. This labeling represents a major recognition of the strategic value of the project within its ecosystem and in relation to market targets and constitutes a pledge of excellence for public sector sponsors. This is a new key stage in the development of this project, which our engineers have been working on for 18 months.”.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

1 i-TRANS is the competitiveness cluster for transport, mobility and logistics. The cluster's mission is to develop the competitiveness of companies through collaborative innovation as a driver of growth and employment. The cluster brings together large groups, ETIs, SMEs and laboratories from all horizons in ambitious R&D&I projects in the fields of rail, automotive, mobility and freight.

Akka Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AKKA Flexmove Project Obtains The i-TRANS Competitiveness Cluster Label Regulatory News: AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) is proud to announce the labeling of its Flexmove project by the i-TRANS1 competitiveness cluster during the steering committee of 24thJune 2021, following its submission as part of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Hess Corporation Sets New Emission Reduction Targets, Demonstrates Industry Leading ESG Performance ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
Fisker Announces Global Brand Experience Center Roll Out Strategy
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21AKKA Technologies: Strengthening of the Group Liquidity Position
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Contract Win: AKKA Engaged by Nouvelle Aquitaine Mobilités to Develop Integrated Mobility Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21AKKA Leverages Its Operations Control Center to Support a Private Aviation Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21AKKA Joins Forces With Teréga to Offer a Digital Twin Solution for Industrial Sites
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21CORRECTING and REPLACING: AKKA Technologies: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of June 15, 2021: Results of Votes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21AKKA Technologies:  Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of June 15, 2021: Results of Votes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21AKKA Wins a One Million Euros Contract With a Major Telecoms Operator
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten