EQS-News Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2021
|
EQS Group-News: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Dear Sir or Madam
Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. CEST
Dial-in Conference Call
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 (0)207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1)631 570 5613 (USA)
Others
Link to webcast
We look forward to your participation.
Yours sincerely,
Comet Group
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Comet Holding AG
|Herrengasse 10
|3175 Flamatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 31 744 90 00
|E-mail:
|info@comet.tech
|Internet:
|www.comet.tech
|ISIN:
|CH0360826991
|Valor:
|36082699
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1221181
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
|
1221181 23.07.2021Comet Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare