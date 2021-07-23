EQS Group-News: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2021



23.07.2021 / 07:55



Dear Sir or Madam



We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the first half-year 2021 results of Comet Holding AG. The half-year results will be presented in a conference call by Kevin Crofton, CEO, and Lisa Pataki, CFO. The conference call will be held in English only. Participation via webcast is also possible.

