checkAd

EQS-News Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.07.2021, 07:55  |  19   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2021

23.07.2021 / 07:55

Dear Sir or Madam

We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the first half-year 2021 results of Comet Holding AG. The half-year results will be presented in a conference call by Kevin Crofton, CEO, and Lisa Pataki, CFO. The conference call will be held in English only. Participation via webcast is also possible.
 

 

Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. CEST

 

Dial-in Conference Call

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 (0)207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1)631 570 5613 (USA)

Others

Link to webcast



We look forward to your participation.

 

Yours sincerely,


Comet Group
 

083876fc-5d24-4a4e-a412-3c0b61f7f375

Ines Najorka
VP Corporate Communications

65891439-e25a-434f-9b5f-ca1d223edc45

Dr. Ulrich Steiner
VP Investor Relations & Communications


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1221181

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1221181  23.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221181&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetComet Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2021 EQS Group-News: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Half-Year Results 2021 23.07.2021 / 07:55 Dear Sir or Madam We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the first half-year 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG strebt vollständige Übernahme der FinPro AG an
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank-Vorstand beendet Projekt zur Auslagerung der Wertpapierabwicklung - Sonderabschreibung ...
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung sowie Ausgabe von Wandelanleihen in Höhe von ...
DGAP-News: MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. schließt IP-Messung bei Cobalt Hill in British Columbia ...
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch takes over as new COO, succeeding Dr. Michael Klimes
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:56 UhrDGAP-News: Präsentation Halbjahresergebnis 2021 der Comet Holding AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:55 UhrEQS-News: Präsentation Halbjahresergebnis 2021 der Comet Holding AG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06:30 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Comet Group mit dynamischem Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06:30 UhrComet Half Year EBITDA CHF 44.3 Million vs. Estimate CHF 33 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
06:30 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Comet Group achieves vibrant growth in the first half-year
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06:30 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Comet Group mit dynamischem Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs