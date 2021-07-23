DGAP-Ad-hoc: Krones AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Krones AG: Krones raises full-year guidance for 2021 and publishes preliminary half-year figures 23-Jul-2021 / 09:14 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

23 July 2021

Krones raises full-year guidance for 2021 and publishes preliminary half-year figures

Krones' business continued to develop dynamically through the second quarter of 2021. Based on preliminary figures, order intake in the first six months of 2021 was around €2,045 million, some 40% higher than a year earlier. Revenue in the first half of 2021 increased by about 1% year on year to approximately €1,720 million. In the second quarter of 2021, revenue was almost 12% higher than in the prior-year quarter. Despite rising costs, notably of materials and freight, Krones' profitability improved significantly in the period January to June 2021. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation reached approximately €138 million (previous year: €118.5 million). The EBITDA margin increased to 8.0% (previous year: 7.0%).

Based on the preliminary figures for the first half year and the good outlook for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, Krones is raising its full-year guidance for 2021. For the Krones Group, the Executive Board now expects full-year revenue growth of 7% to 9% in 2021 (previously 2.5% to 3.5%). Krones anticipates an EBITDA margin of 7% to 8% (previously 6.5% to 7.5%). For the third performance target, working capital to revenue, the guidance remains unchanged at 26% to 27%.

The guidance for 2021 is subject to the assumption that there will be no severe impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic, problems in supply chains or other general economic impacts.

Krones will publish its Interim Report as of 30 June 2021 on 3 August 2021.

Explanations of the cited financial performance indicators are provided in the Krones Group's Annual Report online at https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2020_Konzern_e.pdf, primarily on pages 52 and 198.



Contact:

Olaf Scholz

Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG

Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169

E-Mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com

