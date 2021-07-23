checkAd

Altice Mobile is Now Optimum Mobile

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces the rebrand of its nationwide mobile service to Optimum Mobile on July 25, 2021. This transition represents the first step in the Company’s plan to align its brands under one national Optimum brand, representing a commitment to delivering a consistent and reliable connectivity experience to all customers.

Over the last few years, Altice USA has invested billions of dollars in technology, advanced fiber broadband infrastructure, network upgrades and its wireless partnership with T-Mobile to create a connectivity backbone to support the everyday needs of consumers and businesses. These investments have laid the foundation for Optimum to bring customers nationwide wireless coverage on the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, as well as an all-new 100% fiber network for the best connectivity experience in and out of the home.

“Today’s consumer demands reliability, speed and ubiquity when it comes to connectivity,” said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA's President of Telecommunications and Chief Operating Officer. “As we unify our brands under one Optimum brand, we will deliver on our promise to provide a consistent and reliable converged connectivity experience to all our customers inside and outside the home. So, whether it’s Gigabit speed internet service or Optimum Mobile service, customers can expect the most reliable coverage and speed wherever they are.”

Key features of Optimum Mobile include:

  • Stronger, Faster Mobile Network: Connected on America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, T-Mobile.
  • Exclusive Benefits & Bigger Savings: Optimum and Suddenlink customers receive exclusive discounts on their wireless bill and can save up to 40% a year when signing up for the Company’s connectivity services and adding Optimum Mobile. Combining our products also provides for a seamless connectivity experience in and out of the home.
  • More Options: A selection of 1 GB, 3 GB and Unlimited GB data plans with unlimited talk and text starting at $14/month.
  • Flexibility: Customers can switch between data plans anytime with no fee.
  • Simplicity: No multiline commitments, no contracts, cancel anytime.
  • Multichannel Customer Support: Expanded 24/7 customer support available in-store, online or over the phone.

  • Latest Devices: The latest mobile devices from Apple, Samsung, and Motorola with zero down, zero interest financing or customers can bring their own phone.

Optimum Mobile is available to Altice’s Optimum customers across the New York tri-state area and its Suddenlink customers across the West and mid-Atlantic states, as well as to non-customers who live in or near the Company’s 21-state footprint. For more details on Optimum Mobile service and plans, you can visit Optimum.com/mobile starting on July 25, 2021.

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

