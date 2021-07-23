Spartoo Announces Its Financial Calendar for Fiscal Year 2021

Events Dates 2021 Half-Year GMV2 Monday July 26, 2021 2021 Half-year Results Monday October 4, 2021 2021 Full-year GMV Monday February 7, 2022 2021 Full-year Results Monday March 21, 2022

About Spartoo

With 8,000 brands and 700,000 items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (shoes, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2020, the Group generated sales of €134 million, corresponding to a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €194 million, 39% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

1 Press releases will be disseminated after market close. Information subject to change.

2 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): total sales of products (including VAT) and services, net of returns.

