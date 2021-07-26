checkAd

Everything Blockchain, Inc., Announces Shareholder Call to Discuss Record Breaking Financial Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 11:00  |  30   |   |   

Fleming Island, Florida, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleming Island, FL  – July 26, 2021 – EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on August 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon to discuss its record breaking quarterly performance ending July 31, 2021.  The Company expects to release its quarterly numbers during this shareholder call.  In addition, the Company intends to discuss its recent acquisitions and the corporate strategy for rapid and sustainable growth built on its current successes. 

Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “The Company’s rapid growth, steps to uplist to the NASDAQ, expansion of technologies, recent decisions to participate in the PulseChain Ethereum fork, and four acquisitions is difficult to explain in press releases.  We feel duty bound to keep our shareholders informed of the decisions we are making and fully aware of the business strategy, short term growth, long term expectations, financial performance, and technology achievements.  With some of the brightest minds in Blockchain and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, our Cyberward Suites product lines will be a key element to the protection of data throughout the world.”

Additional information concerning the shareholder call will be announced the morning of August 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM.  The information will be available on our website and all our social media feeds.

Follow us on: Facebook (www.facebook.com/everythingblockchain1)
Twitter(www.twitter.com/EverythingBloc4)
LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/everythingblockchain)

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a development, architecture, and software designer of Blockchain that also provides consulting and services specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of Blockchain products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. 

CONTACT: Eric Jaffe, CEO
info@everythingblockchain.io
www.everythingblockchain.io

RedChip Companies
Dave Gentry
Tel: 407.571.0912
dave@redchip.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everything Blockchain, Inc., Announces Shareholder Call to Discuss Record Breaking Financial Performance Fleming Island, Florida, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fleming Island, FL  – July 26, 2021 – EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on August 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon to discuss its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Allot to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call on August 10, 2021
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board