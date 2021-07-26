checkAd

Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team and Increasing its Presence in the Melbourne and Syndey Wealth Markets

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 23:30  |  33   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Travis Pitt ("Pitt") has joined Melbourne-based Focus partner firm …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Travis Pitt ("Pitt") has joined Melbourne-based Focus partner firm Escala Partners Pty Ltd ("Escala").

Travis Pitt has over twenty years of industry experience as a tenured financial adviser providing customized investment and wealth management solutions to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. He is a nationally ranked adviser, having been named to the Barron's list of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers in 2021 as well as in prior years. Through this transaction, Escala will further increase its presence in the Melbourne market and add to the depth and breadth of its investment advisory team. By joining Escala, Pitt will gain access to Escala's specialized investment management capabilities and operational infrastructure, continuing his commitment to provide best-in-class services to his clients.

"We are excited to partner with Travis, whom I have known for many years and respect as an outstanding adviser with a commitment to personalized, high-touch client service," said Pep Perry, CEO and Partner at Escala. "This transaction elevates our organization with the addition of high caliber leadership and further deepens our presence in the attractive Melbourne and Sydney markets. We welcome Travis and his clients to the Escala family."

"We are very pleased that Travis has joined the Escala team. Talent acquisition is a central component of the value-added support that we provide to our partner firms, particularly in facilitating the addition of highly experienced advisers who have a long track record of success in serving ultra-high and high net worth clients," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "Helping our partners build scale and accelerate their organic growth are essential elements of our value propoposition."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Focus Financial Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team and Increasing its Presence in the Melbourne and Syndey Wealth Markets NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Travis Pitt ("Pitt") has joined Melbourne-based Focus partner firm …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enzolytics Announces the Appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs
Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
American Medical REIT Forges Ahead with Maiden Acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center in ...
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron ...
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21EQS-News: Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team and Increasing its Presence in the Melbourne and Syndey Wealth Markets
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21EQS-News: Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into Canada
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into Canada
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Focus Financial Partners to Release 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 5
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21EQS-News: Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Accesswire | Analysen
02.07.21Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the Growing Southwest Wealth Market
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Collins Investment Group to Join Focus Partner Firm XML Financial Group, Expanding XML's Presence in the Washington DC Metro-Area
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily Oversubscribed Transaction With a Substantial Increase in Participation by New Lenders
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's Institutional Investment Team
Accesswire | Analysen