Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team and Increasing its Presence in the Melbourne and Syndey Wealth Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Travis Pitt ("Pitt") has joined Melbourne-based Focus partner firm …

Travis Pitt has over twenty years of industry experience as a tenured financial adviser providing customized investment and wealth management solutions to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. He is a nationally ranked adviser, having been named to the Barron's list of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers in 2021 as well as in prior years. Through this transaction, Escala will further increase its presence in the Melbourne market and add to the depth and breadth of its investment advisory team. By joining Escala, Pitt will gain access to Escala's specialized investment management capabilities and operational infrastructure, continuing his commitment to provide best-in-class services to his clients.

"We are excited to partner with Travis, whom I have known for many years and respect as an outstanding adviser with a commitment to personalized, high-touch client service," said Pep Perry, CEO and Partner at Escala. "This transaction elevates our organization with the addition of high caliber leadership and further deepens our presence in the attractive Melbourne and Sydney markets. We welcome Travis and his clients to the Escala family."

"We are very pleased that Travis has joined the Escala team. Talent acquisition is a central component of the value-added support that we provide to our partner firms, particularly in facilitating the addition of highly experienced advisers who have a long track record of success in serving ultra-high and high net worth clients," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "Helping our partners build scale and accelerate their organic growth are essential elements of our value propoposition."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.