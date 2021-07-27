checkAd

GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart Networks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

De Cair to Develop and Implement Managed Services Infrastructure and Onboarding of Customers and Clients for IT Managed Services Based Division

Las Vegas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for the Green Zebra Smart Networks division, IT engineering team and devices. In this role, Mr. De Cair will be responsible for leading the IT managed services division, in addition to onboarding customers and clients related to SMART Solutions. His responsibilities include managing the software integration within physical customer sites, overseeing the Irvine, CA office IT engineering team, and business development support for the GZ6G Technologies’ sales teams.  

“As cities, stadiums and venues move toward digital technologies like 5G and Wi-Fi 6 we plan to become the smart solutions provider and our Green Zebra Smart Networks division is expected to continue to grow as the demand increases,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “Larry’s extensive experience as an engineer as well as his knowledge of IT will drive revenue in our local wireless IT Smart Networks division and bolster our sales support and engineer client support teams in order to help GZ Networks build a scalable and duplicatable model across the country.”

De Cair has more than 30 years of IT and network engineering experience. Prior to joining GZ6G Technologies, De Cair was a Senior Systems Engineer at EBS Innovations, a business IT solutions company. De Cair worked in the managed service provider (MSP) space with a diverse customer base. A Navy Veteran, De Cair served as a Combat System Division Three (CSD-3) Supervisor from 1985 to 1991. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Carson State University. 

“It’s exciting to be a part of a company that understands the future of technology, all its capabilities and how it can be leveraged to assist businesses to improve and grow,” said Larry De Cair, Smart Solutions Architect for GZ6G Technologies. “GZ6G Technologies and its divisions are making an impact in the rapidly growing IoT sector. In this role, I will be able to develop and implement successful business strategies for the IT managed services team that will be utilized by Green Zebra Networks’ growing local and national clients.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart Networks De Cair to Develop and Implement Managed Services Infrastructure and Onboarding of Customers and Clients for IT Managed Services Based Division Las Vegas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Skye Bioscience Appoints Biotech Executive Praveen Tyle, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
Willis Towers Watson Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion; Announces Investor Day in ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Great Cruise Comeback Commences With First Sailing in 500 ...
Usio Reports Record Second Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board