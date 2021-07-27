GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart Networks

Las Vegas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for the Green Zebra Smart Networks division, IT engineering team and devices. In this role, Mr. De Cair will be responsible for leading the IT managed services division, in addition to onboarding customers and clients related to SMART Solutions. His responsibilities include managing the software integration within physical customer sites, overseeing the Irvine, CA office IT engineering team, and business development support for the GZ6G Technologies’ sales teams.

“As cities, stadiums and venues move toward digital technologies like 5G and Wi-Fi 6 we plan to become the smart solutions provider and our Green Zebra Smart Networks division is expected to continue to grow as the demand increases,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “Larry’s extensive experience as an engineer as well as his knowledge of IT will drive revenue in our local wireless IT Smart Networks division and bolster our sales support and engineer client support teams in order to help GZ Networks build a scalable and duplicatable model across the country.”

De Cair has more than 30 years of IT and network engineering experience. Prior to joining GZ6G Technologies, De Cair was a Senior Systems Engineer at EBS Innovations, a business IT solutions company. De Cair worked in the managed service provider (MSP) space with a diverse customer base. A Navy Veteran, De Cair served as a Combat System Division Three (CSD-3) Supervisor from 1985 to 1991. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Carson State University.

“It’s exciting to be a part of a company that understands the future of technology, all its capabilities and how it can be leveraged to assist businesses to improve and grow,” said Larry De Cair, Smart Solutions Architect for GZ6G Technologies. “GZ6G Technologies and its divisions are making an impact in the rapidly growing IoT sector. In this role, I will be able to develop and implement successful business strategies for the IT managed services team that will be utilized by Green Zebra Networks’ growing local and national clients.”