PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to loyal players, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the PLAYSTUDIOS’ investor relations website at ir.playstudios.com. Interested parties may also dial (844) 602-0380 or, for international callers, (862) 298-0970.