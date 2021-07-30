Ingersoll Rand to Virtually Participate at 2021 Jefferies Industrial Conference

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Vikram Kini, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM Eastern time.

A real-time webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.