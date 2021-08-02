checkAd

Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Sanara plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The toll-free number to call for this teleconference is 844-407-9500 (international callers: 862-298-0850). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, August 31, 2021, by dialing 877-481-4010 (international callers: 919-882-2331) and entering the replay passcode: 42396.

A live webcast of Sanara's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.SanaraMedTech.com. A one-year online replay will be available after the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets, distributes, and develops wound and skincare products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings and is seeking to offer wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine. Sanara's products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution and HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen. Through the Rochal Industries, LLC ("Rochal") asset acquisition, Sanara's pipeline contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement, and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has acquired the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

