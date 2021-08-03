checkAd

Qumu Launches Channel Program With JS Group to Expand Enterprise Video Partner Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 15:15  |  20   |   |   

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, and JS Group, leaders in channel strategy, today announced a strategic partnership, launching a world-class global channel program. The program offers partner incentives, customer benefits, operational support and market development fund (MDF) management to help Qumu further increase its small, medium and large business market penetration for its leading enterprise video platform.

Under the partnership, JS Group will provide support for partner enablement and additional channel frameworks for Qumu to connect with highly relevant channel partners, supplementing and extending the reach of Qumu’s sales team. Backed by veterans in the channel industry, JS Group will help speed the application of roadmaps and strategies to connect Qumu’s superior video capabilities, security, scalability and expertise to new channel partners aiding organizations in their digital transformation journeys.

“The enterprise video industry is growing as companies embrace remote work and more virtual events, so the need to scale effectively and in the right markets is critical,” said Susan Young, vice president of Strategic Alliances and Channel, Qumu. “JS Group’s expansive network and history, along with its trusted relationships with resellers, distributors and agents, made it the natural choice as we identify the right organizations for our expanded channel program and seize on the current market momentum.”

“Qumu brings a much-needed solution to the enterprise marketplace and the partner community. Together, the JS Group and Qumu are further developing a best-in-class channel program, underscoring the value Qumu can bring to channel partners,” said Janet Schijns, chief executive officer at JS Group. “Qumu’s ability to scale events and offer security across streaming options, whether synchronous or asynchronous video, made them the right choice for this partnership.”

For more information about Qumu Cloud and to learn more about the channel program, please connect with us or visit Qumu.com.

About JS Group

JSG helps clients capitalize on market opportunities by delivering distinct channel evolution expertise and operationalizing channel frameworks. JSG enjoys an industry-wide reputation for our go-to-market thought leadership, channel expertise, sales, and marketing enablement that drives revenue and market-share growth. Our mission is to #savethechannel. For more information, visit www.jsgnow.com.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) empowers hyper-distributed organizations to leverage the full power of video to move forward, faster. Qumu’s Video Engagement platform helps businesses build connectedness and shape a culture that is more engaged, motivated, and aligned to drive impact in a work from wherever, whenever world.

Qumu Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qumu Launches Channel Program With JS Group to Expand Enterprise Video Partner Program Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, and JS Group, leaders in channel strategy, today announced a strategic partnership, launching a world-class global channel program. The program offers …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Qumu Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Qumu Welcomes Leading Cloud Computing Executive Andi Mann as Chief Technology Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Qumu Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4: 30 p.m. ET
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Qumu Announces Integration with Socialive, Giving Video Creators Enhanced Studio-Quality Production Capabilities From One Unified Interface
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten