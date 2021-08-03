CSG Delivers Future-Proof Agility and Automation for M1 Intercarrier Business, Helping Transform and Evolve Singapore's Telecommunications Landscape

CSG (R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) empowers today's leading companies with future-ready solutions that drive extraordinary customer experiences and continual innovation. Today, M1 Limited (M1), Singapore's first digital network operator, uses CSG's cloud-based Digital Wholesale solution to streamline its business and seamlessly manage traffic without sacrificing quality. With CSG's wholesale cloud platform at the heart of its intercarrier operations, M1 is re-envisioning how it interacts with customers for future growth and leveraging modernisation to drive down costs and improve margins.

'Our mission at M1 is to not only do digital, but to be digital. What truly sets CSG apart is their ability to understand our intercarrier customer needs. CSG's hands-on support throughout our implementation and their extensive experience in revenue management represent the best-in-class solution we need to go beyond connectivity and deliver game-changing results for our wholesale customers. With CSG's cloud-based solution, M1 has the agility, automation, and future-ready technology to react quickly to market demands. Together, we went live on time and on target. CSG's commitment to our success is essential to our journey of becoming a digital native telco," said Nathan Bell, Chief Digital Officer, M1.

CSG Digital Wholesale is the most widely deployed wholesale telecoms management system in the world, helping more than 150 customers reduce their costs without compromising quality. These capabilities help operators advance their market responsiveness and deliver competitive strategies that power advanced customer experiences while taking the complexity out of wholesale relationship management.

"The digital wholesale market is key to enabling 5G strategies, and ambitious operators, like M1, need agile cloud solutions that allow them to evolve and adapt as fast as the market does," said Ian Watterson, head of CSG's Asia-Pacific business. "CSG's public cloud platform enables M1 to accelerate their digital transformation and leverage the scalability and flexibility of the cloud to future-proof their business. Our long-standing relationship and in-depth knowledge of M1's business and their customers' needs have been the keys to success for this implementation, ensuring business continuity and an on-time deployment."