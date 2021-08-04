Physicians Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

John T. Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust, commented, “Our portfolio of best-in-class medical office facilities continued to perform exceptionally during the second quarter, delivering the predictable growth and operating outcomes that medical office investors have come to expect. We are excited to report Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services and Moody’s Investors Services upgraded our senior unsecured debt ratings to 'BBB' and 'Baa2’, respectively, a direct reflection of the Company’s portfolio quality and disciplined capital strategy.

“On June 7, 2021, we released our second annual ESG Report. We are proud to share that the challenges of 2020 did not change our commitment to our ESG goals. Instead, we deepened our focus and enhanced our efforts, recognizing the critical need to invest in healthy physical and social spaces for our communities now more than ever. We look forward to sharing more on our ESG efforts and second quarter performance during today’s conference call,” Mr. Thomas concluded.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $112.9 million, an increase of 3.5% from the second quarter 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the portfolio was 96% leased.

Total expenses for the second quarter 2021 were $94.2 million, compared to total expenses of $90.5 million for the second quarter 2020.

Net income for the second quarter 2021 was $18.7 million, compared to net income of $18.4 million for the second quarter 2020.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter 2021 was $18.1 million. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2021 was $0.08 based on approximately 222.7 million weighted average common shares and operating partnership units (OP Units) outstanding.

Funds From Operations (FFO) totaled $58.2 million for the second quarter 2021 and consisted of net income plus depreciation and amortization on our consolidated portfolio of $38.0 million and our unconsolidated joint ventures of $2.1 million. This was partially offset by a $0.4 million gain on the sale of investment properties and $0.2 million of other adjustments, resulting in FFO of $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis. Normalized FFO had no additional adjustments and was also $58.2 million, or $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Normalized Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) for the second quarter 2021, which consists of normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash share compensation, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above-market and below-market leases and assumed debt, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of deferred financing costs, recurring capital expenditures, loan reserve adjustments, and our share of adjustments from unconsolidated investments was $55.0 million.

Our Medical Office Building (MOB) Same-Store portfolio, which includes 248 properties representing approximately 93% of our consolidated leasable square footage, generated year-over-year MOB Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI) growth of 2.4% for the second quarter 2021.

Other Recent Events

Second Quarter Investment Activity

Since our May 5, 2021 press release and through June 30, 2021, the Company has acquired one health care facility, discussed below, and funded one mezzanine loan for $1.9 million. The Company also funded $1.4 million of previous construction loan commitments.

TOPA Denton - On June 11, 2021 the Company completed the acquisition of a 29,732 square foot medical office facility adjacent to the 208-bed Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Campus located in Denton, Texas through the conversion of a previously outstanding construction loan of $15.5 million. The newly constructed oncology center is 100% leased to Physician Reliance, a subsidiary of U.S. Oncology/McKesson (Moody’s: Baa2), with a remaining lease term of approximately 9 years. The first year unlevered yield on this investment is expected to be approximately 6.0%.

Second Quarter Disposition Activity

During the second quarter 2021, the Company completed the disposition of one health care property and three adjacent parcels of vacant land for approximately $3.8 million and recognized a net gain of approximately $0.4 million.

Second Quarter Capital Activity

During the second quarter 2021, the Company issued 4,532,343 shares pursuant to its ATM program at a weighted average price of $18.39 for net proceeds of $82.5 million.

Dividend Paid

On June 18, 2021, our Board of Trustees authorized and declared a cash distribution of $0.23 per common share and OP Unit for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021. The dividend was paid on July 16, 2021 to common shareholders and OP Unit holders of record as of the close of business on July 2, 2021.

Credit Rating Upgrades

On May 13, 2021, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services upgraded each of the Company’s senior unsecured debt ratings to ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook, from the previous rating of ‘BBB-’.

On July 1, 2021, Moody's Investors Service upgraded each of the Company’s senior unsecured debt ratings to ‘Baa2’ with a stable outlook, from the previous rating of ‘Baa3’.

Other Activity

On June 7, 2021, the Company announced the publication of the 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The comprehensive and fully interactive report, available digitally at www.docreit.com/esg, details the Company’s ESG achievements and progress toward ongoing ESG goals.

Conference Call Information

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the “operating partnership”), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2021, owned approximately 97.6% of OP Units.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “continue”, “intend”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans, the Company’s ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, ability to execute its business plan, and the impact of the Coronavirus and its variants, including the Delta variant (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including, without limitation, the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of factors that could impact the Company’s results, performance, or transactions, see Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Physicians Realty Trust Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 80,572 $ 79,801 $ 160,967 $ 157,671 Expense recoveries 27,176 24,952 54,736 49,828 Interest income on real estate loans and other 5,177 4,313 10,561 8,995 Total revenues 112,925 109,066 226,264 216,494 Expenses: Interest expense 13,541 14,197 27,256 29,823 General and administrative 9,117 8,242 18,582 17,219 Operating expenses 33,456 31,029 67,390 61,992 Depreciation and amortization 38,105 37,045 76,081 73,792 Total expenses 94,219 90,513 189,309 182,826 Income before equity in loss of unconsolidated entities and gain on sale of investment properties, net: 18,706 18,553 36,955 33,668 Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities (403 ) (109 ) (823 ) (264 ) Gain on sale of investment properties, net 378 — 354 — Net income 18,681 18,444 36,486 33,404 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Operating Partnership (417 ) (476 ) (876 ) (880 ) Partially owned properties (1) (151 ) (148 ) (303 ) (290 ) Net income attributable to controlling interest 18,113 17,820 35,307 32,234 Preferred distributions — (317 ) (13 ) (634 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 18,113 $ 17,503 $ 35,294 $ 31,600 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Weighted average common shares: Basic 215,837,520 203,692,604 213,198,272 199,952,166 Diluted 222,660,502 210,405,776 220,053,306 206,699,177 Dividends and distributions declared per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 0.46

(1) Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Physicians Realty Trust Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Investment properties: Land and improvements $ 233,073 $ 231,621 Building and improvements 3,873,370 3,824,796 Tenant improvements 78,423 73,145 Acquired lease intangibles 409,156 406,935 4,594,022 4,536,497 Accumulated depreciation (759,163 ) (687,554 ) Net real estate property 3,834,859 3,848,943 Right-of-use lease assets, net 140,860 137,180 Real estate loans receivable, net 176,819 198,800 Investments in unconsolidated entities 73,406 77,755 Net real estate investments 4,225,944 4,262,678 Cash and cash equivalents 1,518 2,515 Tenant receivables, net 4,846 4,757 Other assets 125,359 144,000 Total assets $ 4,357,667 $ 4,413,950 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Credit facility $ 319,331 $ 412,322 Notes payable 969,087 968,653 Mortgage debt 50,498 57,875 Accounts payable 5,424 7,007 Dividends and distributions payable 53,852 52,116 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 84,605 91,929 Lease liabilities 78,615 74,116 Acquired lease intangibles, net 6,001 6,641 Total liabilities 1,567,413 1,670,659 Redeemable noncontrolling interests - Series A Preferred Units (2020) and partially owned properties 7,091 28,289 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 common shares authorized, 217,402,529 and 209,550,592 common shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,174 2,096 Additional paid-in capital 3,440,314 3,303,231 Accumulated deficit (722,587 ) (658,171 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,519 ) (5,859 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,715,382 2,641,297 Noncontrolling interests: Operating Partnership 67,349 73,302 Partially owned properties 432 403 Total noncontrolling interests 67,781 73,705 Total equity 2,783,163 2,715,002 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,357,667 $ 4,413,950

Physicians Realty Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income $ 18,681 $ 18,444 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Net income $ 18,681 $ 18,444 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - partially owned properties (151 ) (148 ) Preferred distributions — (317 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 38,000 36,951 Depreciation and amortization expense - partially owned properties (70 ) (63 ) Gain on sale of investment properties, net (378 ) — Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 2,141 1,656 FFO applicable to common shares $ 58,223 $ 56,523 Net change in fair value of derivative — 105 Normalized FFO applicable to common shares $ 58,223 $ 56,628 FFO per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.27 Normalized FFO per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.27 Normalized FFO applicable to common shares $ 58,223 $ 56,628 Non-cash share compensation expense 3,468 3,051 Straight-line rent adjustments (2,380 ) (3,275 ) Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases/assumed debt 860 884 Amortization of lease inducements 264 289 Amortization of deferred financing costs 582 595 TI/LC and recurring capital expenditures (5,673 ) (4,765 ) Loan reserve adjustments (84 ) (35 ) Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (214 ) (255 ) Normalized FAD applicable to common shares $ 55,046 $ 53,117 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 222,660,502 210,405,776

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income $ 18,681 $ 18,444 General and administrative 9,117 8,242 Depreciation and amortization expense 38,105 37,045 Interest expense 13,541 14,197 Net change in the fair value of derivative — 105 Gain on sale of investment properties, net (378 ) — Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 3,561 2,461 NOI $ 82,627 $ 80,494 NOI $ 82,627 $ 80,494 Straight-line rent adjustments (2,380 ) (3,275 ) Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases 875 899 Amortization of lease inducements 264 289 Loan reserve adjustments (84 ) (35 ) Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (145 ) (266 ) Cash NOI $ 81,157 $ 78,106 Cash NOI $ 81,157 $ 78,106 Assets not held for all periods (1,732 ) (561 ) LTACH & Hospital Cash NOI (4,375 ) (5,497 ) Lease termination fees (157 ) (235 ) Interest income on real estate loans (3,907 ) (3,061 ) Joint ventures and other income (3,241 ) (2,568 ) MOB Same-Store Cash NOI $ 67,745 $ 66,184

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income $ 18,681 $ 18,444 Depreciation and amortization expense 38,105 37,045 Interest expense 13,541 14,197 Gain on sale of investment properties, net (378 ) — Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 3,498 2,437 EBITDAre $ 73,447 $ 72,123 Non-cash share compensation expense 3,468 3,051 Non-cash changes in fair value — 105 Pursuit costs 70 — Non-cash intangible amortization 1,126 1,174 Pro forma adjustments for investment activity 125 — Adjusted EBITDAre $ 78,236 $ 76,453

This press release includes Funds From Operations (FFO), Normalized FFO, Normalized Funds Available For Distribution (FAD), Net Operating Income (NOI), Cash NOI, MOB Same-Store Cash NOI, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) and Adjusted EBITDAre, which are non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of the SEC’s Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the company, or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable financial measure so calculated and presented. As used in this press release, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, we have provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We believe that information regarding FFO is helpful to shareholders and potential investors because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. We calculate FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) before noncontrolling interests of holders of OP units, excluding preferred distributions, gains (or losses) on sales of depreciable operating property, impairment write-downs on depreciable assets, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). Our FFO computation includes our share of required adjustments from our unconsolidated joint ventures and may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than we do. The GAAP measure that we believe to be most directly comparable to FFO, net income, includes depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses on property sales, impairments, and noncontrolling interests. In computing FFO, we eliminate these items because, in our view, they are not indicative of the results from the operations of our properties. To facilitate a clear understanding of our historical operating results, FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as presented in our financial statements. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered to be an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity and is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions to shareholders.

We use Normalized FFO, which excludes from FFO net change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, acceleration of deferred financing costs, net change in fair value of contingent consideration, and other normalizing items. However, our use of the term Normalized FFO may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount. Normalized FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), as an indicator of our financial performance or of cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP), or as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. Normalized FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.

We define Normalized FAD, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes from Normalized FFO non-cash share compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above-market or below-market leases and assumed debt, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of deferred financing costs, and loan reserve adjustments, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. We also adjust for recurring capital expenditures related to tenant improvements and leasing commissions, and cash payments from seller master leases and rent abatement payments, including our share of all required adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. Other REITs or real estate companies may use different methodologies for calculating Normalized FAD, and accordingly, our computation may not be comparable to those reported by other REITs. Although our computation of Normalized FAD may not be comparable to that of other REITs, we believe Normalized FAD provides a meaningful supplemental measure of our performance due to its frequency of use by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance as a REIT. Normalized FAD should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss attributable to controlling interest (computed in accordance with GAAP) or as an indicator of our financial performance. Normalized FAD should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income or loss, computed in accordance with GAAP, generated from our total portfolio of properties and other investments before general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, net change in the fair value of derivative financial instruments, gain or loss on the sale of investment properties, and impairment losses, including our share of all required adjustments from our unconsolidated joint ventures. We believe that NOI provides an accurate measure of operating performance of our operating assets because NOI excludes certain items that are not associated with management of the properties. Our use of the term NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes from NOI straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above and below market leases, and other non-cash and normalizing items, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. Other non-cash and normalizing items include items such as the amortization of lease inducements, loan reserve adjustments, payments received from seller master leases and rent abatements, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration. We believe that Cash NOI provides an accurate measure of the operating performance of our operating assets because it excludes certain items that are not associated with management of the properties. Additionally, we believe that Cash NOI is a widely accepted measure of comparative operating performance in the real estate community. Our use of the term Cash NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as such other companies may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

MOB Same-Store Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes from Cash NOI assets not held for the entire preceding five quarters, non-MOB assets, and other normalizing items not specifically related to the same-store property portfolio. Management considers MOB Same-Store Cash NOI a supplemental measure because it allows investors, analysts, and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. Our use of the term MOB Same-Store Cash NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies, as such other companies may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

We calculate EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by Nareit and define EBITDAre as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, gain or loss on the sale of investment properties, and impairment loss, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. We define Adjusted EBITDAre, which excludes from EBITDAre non-cash share compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value, pursuit costs, non-cash intangible amortization, the pro forma impact of investment activity, and other normalizing items. We consider EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre important measures because they provide additional information to allow management, investors, and our current and potential creditors to evaluate and compare our core operating results and our ability to service debt.

