Halberd’s Disease Elimination Technology R&D at Youngstown State University (YSU) Draws Attention of CBS Affiliate WKBN

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) research at Youngstown State University (YSU) caught the attention of Youngstown, OH TV news station, WKBN, a CBS affiliate. The station's 5:00PM newscast on Friday, August 13, 2021, included a segment on Halberd's on-going research and testing of its groundbreaking, patent protected technology at YSU, which could revolutionize disease treatment worldwide as, reported by Dave Sess. Watch the news segment and read the entire news story now!

Halberd's current work at YSU, in conjunction with the work at Arizona State University (ASU) and GreenBioAZ, focuses on a unique methodology to eliminate the building blocks which are linked to the progression of Alzheimer's Disease, PTSD and CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy). Coincidentally, the same methodology is adaptable to the treatment of nearly all diseases. Halberd's technology employs radio frequency and/or laser emissive energy exposure, to eliminate targeted disease antigens through a chemical bonding and extracorporeal (outside the body) process. This approach avoids exposure and side effects to the body from these eradication methodologies as it is performed extracorporeally. Dr. William Sturrus, Chair of the Physics, Astronomy, Geology, and Earth Sciences Department at YSU, is spearheading this portion of the research to establish proof of concept, and coordinating his efforts with Dr. Chen of GreenBioAZ and ASU.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Chief Technology Officer of Halberd Corporation, referring to the Felder Doctrine (Physically remove the pathophysiologic basis of the disease) stated, "If you think about that sentence very carefully, you realize that (this method) beats any disease. This is almost instantaneous, versus intravenous antibiotics, in which it could take hours, to maybe even days, to kill the infectious pathogen. Here, (with Halberd's methodology) you're doing it almost instantaneously. In addition to being safer, by conducting disease eradication extracorporeally, the immediacy enhances efficacy by eliminating the disease target antigens before the destructive consequences are permitted to persist."

