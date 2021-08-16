checkAd

MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 22:15  |  14   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:

  • Quarterly dividend of $0.25555555 per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (NYSE: MET PRA).
  • Semi-annual dividend of $29.375 per share on the company’s 5.875% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series D, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company’s 5.625% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series E, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRE).
  • Quarterly dividend of $296.875 per share on the company’s 4.75% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series F, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.296875 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRF).
  • Semi-annual dividend of $19.250 per share on the company’s 3.850% fixed rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock, Series G, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.

The above dividends will be payable Sept. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 31, 2021.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, which contain words such as “will,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

Metlife Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividends MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends: Quarterly dividend of $0.25555555 per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the ...
WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrMetLife Unveils Winning Artwork of Mural Contest Celebrating the Tri-State Workforce
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21MetLife Recognized for Creating an Inclusive Workplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21MetLife Pet Insurance Contributes $500,000 to Animal Shelters across U.S.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21MetLife Announces New $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21MetLife Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2021 Financial Update Video
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21MetLife Investment Management Broadens Investor Access to Public Fixed Income Strategies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten