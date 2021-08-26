checkAd

Logility Recognized as a Highly Valued Supplier

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has been recognized as a Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. The selection distinguishes Logility for providing outstanding solutions and services to its customers, improving their supply chain performance and efficiency.

SupplyChainBrain surveys hundreds of supply chain customers for feedback in logistics, transportation, technology and supply chain management categories each year. Criteria for selection include reliability, value, expertise and more.

“Innovation, reliability and efficiency are crucial to a successful supply chain,” said Shawn Reynolds, executive vice president, Logility. “It’s an honor to help empower our customers to optimize their supply chains to meet their client expectations, and to be recognized by SupplyChainBrain for the sixteenth year in a row as one of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners in 2021.”

About SupplyChainBrain
 SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

About Logility
 Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

American Software (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logility Recognized as a Highly Valued Supplier Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has been recognized as a Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. The selection distinguishes Logility for providing outstanding solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21American Software Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Logility Partners with Körber and Expands Capabilities for Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21American Software to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten