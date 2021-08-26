Zions Bancorporation’s Board Approves Additional $200 Million of Share Repurchase for Third Quarter 2021

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors (“board”) authorized an additional common share repurchase for the third quarter of 2021 of up to $200 million. The board had previously authorized $125 million for the third quarter; with today’s authorization, the amount authorized is now up to $325 million, or approximately 3.5% of the company’s current market capitalization.

As of August 24, 2021, Zions had repurchased $98 million or 1.8 million of its common shares in the third quarter.