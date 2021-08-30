Lattice Semiconductor to Present at Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to meet with institutional investors at the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s recent financial results and strategy.