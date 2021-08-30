checkAd

Landis+Gyr Appoints Bodo Zeug as New EVP EMEA

Landis+Gyr Appoints Bodo Zeug as New EVP EMEA
Landis+Gyr Appoints Bodo Zeug as New EVP EMEA

30-Aug-2021 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cham, Switzerland - August 30th, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) appointed today Bodo Zeug as Executive Vice President and Head of EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and a member of the Group Executive Management, effective September 1st, 2021.

Since June 2020, Bodo Zeug holds the position of Executive Vice President Strategy. During this time, he was instrumental in shaping Landis+Gyr's corporate and business growth strategies, including partnerships, ventures and M&A. He joined Landis+Gyr in October 2017 as Executive Vice President Supply Chain Management and Operations, streamlining and significantly improving the Company's operational position.

Bodo Zeug, a German citizen, held various positions as General Manager, Portfolio Manager and Management Consultant in the electronics industry prior to joining Landis+Gyr. He is an experienced global leader with solid industry knowledge, strategic thinking and organizational acumen, skills that will be driving success in his new position as Head of EMEA. Further, Mr. Zeug holds a Master of Electronic Engineering from the FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg as well as an MBA from the University of Hagen.

Susanne Seitz, current Executive Vice President and Head of EMEA, will be leaving Landis+Gyr in order to pursue new professional challenges.

'Susanne has been instrumental in shaping the EMEA region and, on behalf of all of us at Landis+Gyr, I would like to thank her for her commitment and dedication over the past three years and wish her all the best for her future endeavors,' said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr Group AG. 'We are very pleased to announce Bodo's appointment as Head of EMEA and I look forward to working closely with him on driving success in our EMEA region. As a trusted member of Landis+Gyr's leadership team, Bodo will shape the future of our EMEA segment and ensure that we continue to transform the business model in the region while delivering leading-edge innovation to our customers.'

About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs more than 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Contact Media 
Melissa van Anraad 
Head of PR
Phone +41 41 935 6398 
Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com

Eva Borowski 
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Phone +41 41 935 6396 
Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Contact Investors 
Christian Waelti 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone +41 41 935 6331 
Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Landis+Gyr Group AG
Alte Steinhauserstrasse 18
6330 Cham
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@landisgyr.com
Internet: www.landisgyr.com
ISIN: CH0371153492
Valor: 37115349
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229858

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1229858  30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


