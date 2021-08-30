Landis+Gyr Appoints Bodo Zeug as New EVP EMEA

Cham, Switzerland - August 30 th , 2021 - The Board of Directors of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) appointed today Bodo Zeug as Executive Vice President and Head of EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and a member of the Group Executive Management, effective September 1 st , 2021.

Since June 2020, Bodo Zeug holds the position of Executive Vice President Strategy. During this time, he was instrumental in shaping Landis+Gyr's corporate and business growth strategies, including partnerships, ventures and M&A. He joined Landis+Gyr in October 2017 as Executive Vice President Supply Chain Management and Operations, streamlining and significantly improving the Company's operational position.

Bodo Zeug, a German citizen, held various positions as General Manager, Portfolio Manager and Management Consultant in the electronics industry prior to joining Landis+Gyr. He is an experienced global leader with solid industry knowledge, strategic thinking and organizational acumen, skills that will be driving success in his new position as Head of EMEA. Further, Mr. Zeug holds a Master of Electronic Engineering from the FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg as well as an MBA from the University of Hagen.

Susanne Seitz, current Executive Vice President and Head of EMEA, will be leaving Landis+Gyr in order to pursue new professional challenges.

'Susanne has been instrumental in shaping the EMEA region and, on behalf of all of us at Landis+Gyr, I would like to thank her for her commitment and dedication over the past three years and wish her all the best for her future endeavors,' said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr Group AG. 'We are very pleased to announce Bodo's appointment as Head of EMEA and I look forward to working closely with him on driving success in our EMEA region. As a trusted member of Landis+Gyr's leadership team, Bodo will shape the future of our EMEA segment and ensure that we continue to transform the business model in the region while delivering leading-edge innovation to our customers.'

