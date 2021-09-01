checkAd

Premier Crypto Exchange Selects eGain for Knowledge-Powered Customer Service

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 12:30  |  24   |   |   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that a leading cryptocurrency exchange has selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to provide customer service.

Crypto customers are savvy, and their queries tend to be complex. Moreover, fast-changing government regulations require compliance across customer interactions, transactional record keeping, and information reporting. The company wanted to deliver accurate, consistent and compliant service at scale to their global customer base.

The company selected eGain for its enterprise functionality, ability to scale, ease of integrating with existing systems including CRM and digital engagement, and track record of delivering quick business value. Thousands of contact center agents - in-house, outsourced, and gig - located across six countries in three continents, will serve crypto customers in multiple languages, leveraging the eGain Knowledge Hub.

“Customer service is a vital differentiator in the hyper-growth crypto exchange market,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We look forward to helping our client deliver wow experiences to dominate the market.”

More information
eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-management-software/
eGain Digital Customer Engagement Suite: https://www.egain.com/products/
eGain Innovation in 30 Days: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

About eGain
eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Powered by knowledge, AI and analytics, our top-rated cloud software enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Premier Crypto Exchange Selects eGain for Knowledge-Powered Customer Service SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that a leading cryptocurrency exchange has selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to provide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...