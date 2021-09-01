checkAd

Amitabh Bachchan Launches NFT with Rhiti Entertainment's platform BeyondLife.club

BeyondLife.club, India's first curated NFT Platform for Celebrities, Athletes, and Brands, in partnership with GuardianLink.io

NEW DELHI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BlockChain Phenomena NFT (Non-Fungible Token), which has recorded around $2.5 billion in global sales already, is poised to take a leap forward with the launch of BeyondLife.club, an NFT platform with A-Listed Brands, Celebrities and Athletes from Southeast Asia. 

BeyondLife.club marks a ground-breaking partnership between Rhiti Entertainment, one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates, and the World's leading Decentralized No Code NFT Exchange Platform - GuardianLink.io.

Bollywood's biggest megastar - Amitabh Bachchan will be the first celebrity to roll out his NFT collection through BeyondLife.club.

His personal collectibles will represent his legendary status and be part of the opening of this maiden NFT platform from Rhiti Entertainment. "I have joined Rhiti Entertainment Pte Ltd - Singapore and will be launching NFT's soon on the platform," said Amitabh Bachchan commenting on the partnership.

BeyondLife.club has made it easy for credit card and digital payment users to buy NFTs and carry out transactions, as well as trade it in auctions.

Arun Pandey, MD & Chairman, Rhiti Group, said, "It's astounding to see how suddenly NFT is a hot favourite amongst artists across the world to create financial value for their content. The opportunities & the growth possibilities that are present within this space is beyond imagination."

Keyur Patel, Co-founder, Rhiti Entertainment & Chairman of GuardianLink.io said, "As compared to artists across the globe, Indian artists are just picking up steam in terms of participating in the world of NFTs. Digital Asset space has been limited to crypto millennials and tech savvy audiences. Today, GuardianLink.io with its no code NFT Exchange framework and its deep Legitimacy Protocol Infrastructure, is bridging the gap between crypto-savvy and collectors of the world by eliminating the complexity of participation in the space."

Saurav Banerjee, Co-founder, Rhiti Entertainment & MyyTake said, "NFT is the future - centralized marketplaces have gained quite a lot of traction throughout this year, making them an extremely profitable business for artists, celebrities, sportsmen and differentiated content creators.

For further details, please contact arunpandeyoffice@rhitisports.com or saurav@myytake.com

 




