checkAd

(OMHI) - OM Holdings International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bob Barbieri as COO

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

C-Suite Executive with Capital Needs, Strategy Formation, M&A and Tech ExperienceLed Lawson Through its IPO Process, which Achieved More than $2 billion in ValuationMIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC …

C-Suite Executive with Capital Needs, Strategy Formation, M&A and Tech Experience

Led Lawson Through its IPO Process, which Achieved More than $2 billion in Valuation

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI), an operator of superstores in the Caribbean, today announced the appointment of Bob Barbieri as Chief Operating Officer. Bob Barbieri is a finance and operations partner who leverages his experience, knowledge and skills as a Chief Financial Officer, Board Member/Advisor, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer to help growth-stage technology, software/SaaS/cloud, services and healthcare IT companies in the USA.

Foto: Accesswire

Mr. Barbieri is a Partner at TechCXO and was Senior EVP and CFO Operations and Performance Officer at Lawson Software, where he positioned the firm as the world's third-largest public ERP company; he led Lawson through its IPO process, which achieved more than $2 billion in valuation. After Lawson, Mr. Barbieri was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer at Bravais Analytics, a cloud SaaS platform. He also served as VP and CFO at Apogee, a $1 billion+ NASDAQ glass coatings and service technologies company, and as Controller at Air Products, a $10 billion public company. Mr. Barbieri is a board member of the Investment Committee of Ascension St. Thomas Healthcare. He earned his MBA in Finance/Corporate Strategy and his BS in Accounting at Drexel University

"We are growing at an incredible clip, and Bob Barbieri brings us the experience we need to manage our current growth while planning its next phase," said Mark Vanterpool, CEO of OM Holdings International. "We have five stores currently under construction, and Bob's role will be to make sure we finish all of these stores on schedule and within budget, and that we begin driving revenue at each store by year-end. We are thrilled to have someone with such extensive public equities experience helping guide us as we grow beyond the British Virgin Islands and become a regional retail and technology enterprise and public entity."

"I think the OM Holdings business model is outstanding and exactly what the Caribbean needs, both for its residents and visitors," said Bob Barbieri. "The growth potential of this story, which combines a decentralized B2C Local On-Demand Technology (LODE-TECH) Platform with a bricks-and-mortar operation, is unlimited. I look forward to opening the new stores, and I am confident with the help of this stellar management team that we will develop and implement an expansion plan that takes OMHI across the Caribbean."

Seite 1 von 3
Omni Medical Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

(OMHI) - OM Holdings International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bob Barbieri as COO C-Suite Executive with Capital Needs, Strategy Formation, M&A and Tech ExperienceLed Lawson Through its IPO Process, which Achieved More than $2 billion in ValuationMIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Element79 Gold Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Equity Line Drawdown Request
Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2021
Atlas Mara Limited Announces 2020 Year-End Results
Vitro Biopharma Acquires Fitore Nutrition and Infinivive MD, Adding Revenues from Innovative Stem ...
Swisher Hygiene Inc. To File Current Report On Form 8-K, Reporting Liquidation Basis Accounting For ...
Great Atlantic Receives Drilling Permit for the Otter Brook Gold Showing Located In Its 100% Owned ...
CMC's Spectacular Geochemical Survey Results Continue to Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Self Tender Offer
RETRANSMISSION: Metrospaces Names Steven Plumb as CFO Proptech Leader Names CFO and Audit Firm
TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division Set to Launch Beta Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS"
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21OMHI - OM Holdings International, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 1, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21OM Holdings International, Inc (OMHI) To Open Second City Center and Marina Store in Tortola, BVI
Accesswire | Analysen
05.08.21OM HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC (OMHI) To Open First Dockside Marina Store in Tortola, BVI
Accesswire | Analysen
03.08.21OM Holdings International (OMHI) Announces Onemart Convenience Stores
Accesswire | Analysen