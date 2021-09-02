U.S. Physical Therapy to Participate in the 14th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 14th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.