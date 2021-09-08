checkAd

Paycom Releases DDX Update Based on Latest EY Findings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 22:05  |  15   |   |   

Paycom Software, Inc., (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced updated cost estimates of data entry and HR tasks to its usage management analytics tool, Direct Data Exchange (DDX), based on the latest findings by professional services firm Ernst & Young (EY). EY found the average cost of a single manual data entry made by an HR professional increased from an average of $4.51 to $4.70.

“Implementing an employee usage strategy tied to the analytics generated by DDX helps businesses achieve maximum ROI from their HR technology through real-time monitoring and tracking of usage trends,” said Chad Richison, Paycom’s founder and CEO.

An award-winning HR product launched in 2019, DDX is a comprehensive management analytics tool that gives employers insights into efficiencies gained through employee usage of HR technology and provides a real-time estimated return on investment for that usage based on EY’s research, which is reflected in Paycom’s industry-first product.

“DDX sheds light in real time to areas where an organization’s system could be utilized more efficiently and fully,” said Steve Boese, HR Technology Conference program chair and co-host of the HR Happy Hour podcast. “It’s a really powerful tool for HR folks and also provides them an opportunity to engage with employees.”

When Paycom released DDX in early 2019, in-system ROI calculations were based on a late 2018 EY study. EY updated its calculations by applying inflation factors to survey data, resulting in an uptick in the cost of manual data entry.

While the new average is $4.70, EY also concluded that the cost per data entry of each task varies and can reach as much as $19.77. Additionally, according to EY’s annual research, the cost per HR task has continued to increase across every category of HR data — such as expense management, personal information and more — since the original survey launched in 2018. Paycom’s DDX automatically calculates these costs for clients so they can, in turn, drive employee usage of Paycom’s Employee Self-Service technology.

With the launch of DDX, Paycom became the first in the human capital management industry to provide a tool that assists employers in determining what appropriate employee usage of HR technology looks like and how to measure it. DDX allows Paycom’s clients to estimate ROI to encourage employee usage of Paycom technology at their companies.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

Paycom Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paycom Releases DDX Update Based on Latest EY Findings Paycom Software, Inc., (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced updated cost estimates of data entry and HR tasks to its usage management analytics tool, Direct Data Exchange (DDX), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
CASSAVA SCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
IDEANOMICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Ideanomics, Inc. - IDEX
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Paycom to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten