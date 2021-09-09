checkAd

Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) KRUNCH in Germany and Italy

Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) KRUNCH in Germany and Italy

Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) KRUNCH in Germany and Italy

APR Expands PKU GOLIKE(R) Product Line with More Convenient, Chewable Tablet Option

Geneva, Switzerland, September 9, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR"), has launched, through its affiliates in Germany and Italy, PKU GOLIKE(R) KRUNCH, a convenient chewable tablet for the dietary management of phenylketonuria ("PKU"), a rare, recessive metabolic genetic disorder affecting approximately 350,000 people globally.

"With PKU GOLIKE(R) KRUNCH, we are directly addressing a critical patient need with a much more flexible and convenient option for the management of PKU. In particular, PKU GOLIKE(R) KRUNCH gives patients a ready to chew tablet allowing for 'on-the-go' administration of protein substitute. This new option is intended to substantially improve adherence to therapy, which is extremely difficult to maintain for these patients, leading to better outcome and quality of life," stated Paolo Galfetti, Chief Executive Officer of APR and President of Relief Europe. "As important, PKU GOLIKE(R) KRUNCH is the result of how flexible is our patented Physiomimic Technology(TM), which allows to develop effective prolonged release, taste and odor masked products. We are pleased to begin sales in Germany and Italy, two key markets within the European Union, and in the coming months we plan to expand the distribution of PKU GOLIKE(R) KRUNCH to additional countries in Europe."

