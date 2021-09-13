checkAd

Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021   

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has partnered with Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank (FHN) to transform the core banking channels and servicing capabilities of VirtualBank, an established digital bank that FHN inherited from Louisiana-based IBERIABANK as part of the merger completed in 2020. The combined entity’s assets are approximately $87 billion.

Wipro worked with six other companies to streamline VirtualBank’s cloud migration and support its fintech stack on a public cloud ecosystem. Wipro also supported the bank’s end-to-end program management, governance, customer data conversion, migration and validation, systems integration and testing services. This partnership resulted in a comprehensive transformation of VirtualBank’s legacy technology stack to a cloud-based, Application Programming Interface (API) enabled offering.

Wipro partnered with FHN to evaluate the fintech cloud products; developed end-to-end solution architecture, core configuration and accounting fund flows; and managed customer data migration and a quality assurance plan. Wipro also invested in a real-time event aggregator capable of collecting mission critical events from various cloud sources and reconciling and reporting on them for regulatory purposes. Wipro’s business domain and technological insight and expertise contributed to a rapid cloud migration, requiring about eight months to complete the project implementation.

“Offering full cloud support to a digital bank with thousands of customers was a challenging exercise. Wipro was able to help guide the process by combining the best aspects of modern and legacy financial systems. A repeatable playbook was created for the go-live launch sequence that can bring a competitive advantage to the market. Wipro is proud to be First Horizon’s strategic business partner in this journey which has better equipped both companies for the future,” said Mahesh Raja, Vice President and Sector Head - Banking and Financial Services, Americas, Wipro Limited.

“We are proud to work with Wipro to support VirtualBank’s adoption of cloud technology and new capabilities. Through a collaborative process, we addressed the unique challenges of converting to a cloud-based ecosystem and setting up new capabilities to build upon in the future,” said Anthony Restel, Chief Operating Officer, First Horizon.

