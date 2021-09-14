checkAd

ClickStream Corp. Appoints Fortune 500 Marketing Strategist and TikTok Growth Marketer Jonathan Maxim as CEO of Nebula Software Corp., Developer of Social Learning App HeyPal(TM)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces the appointment of Jonathan Maxim ("Maxim") as CEO of its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., developer of popular social learning app HeyPal™.

Jonathan Maxim is a Fortune 500 marketing strategist turned growth hacker who's led global campaigns for top brands, including Monster Energy, Xfinity, and TikTok, which gained 22,800 app installs in the first 30 days of their campaign. Maxim is co-founder of Vea Fitness, a social media fitness app that rewards your workouts with discounts and free gear from top retailers like Saucony and New Balance, as well as local storefronts. Vea Fitness was founded in 2014 and was successfully sold in 2017 to private investors in the medical field. After that, Maxim headed up growth marketing for TikTok / ByteDance in 2019, responsible for its explosive growth in USA, UK, and Brazil during 2019-2020, driving over 18,500 TikTok installs in 24 hours. Since, Maxim has run growth marketing for social media platform Triller (Triller - You Do You) in which he brought cost per user acquisition down by 73% in 3 months.

Today, Maxim heads up growth for ClickStream's HeyPal™ app, which registered 256K+ new downloads in the last three months. He was promoted from Head of Marketing to CEO on Thursday September 9, 2021.

Maxim's focus for the HeyPal™ app in 2021 is to roll out the HeyPal™ Android app this Fall, build a monetization platform and increase user lifetime value and company revenue, improve product features and functionality, build out blockchain and cryptocurrency integrations, and enhance content delivery in app for users. Beyond that, he is charged with leading the company to a liquidity event in the near future.

"We are very excited to have Jonathan on board." stated Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream Corp. "He brings the full spectrum of tech leadership to the table, from cultivating and leading a team of 50, to raising venture capital, to creating software people love to use." Magliochetti further stated "Jonathan's broad experience in design, user experience, brand marketing, growth hacking and project management make him a key asset to reach our 2021 and 2022 business goals."

