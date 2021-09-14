JBG SMITH to Present at Virtual 2021 BofA Securities Global Real Estate Conference

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that its CEO, Matt Kelly, along with other members of its Executive Team, will present at the virtual 2021 BofA Securities Global Real Estate Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. To access the webcast, visit https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/idAJq8W1. .... A replay of the webcast will be available through December 22, 2021.