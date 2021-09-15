checkAd

ADM Further Expands Global Nutrition Capabilities With Advanced Flavor Production Facility in Pinghu, China

15.09.2021   

ADM (NYSE: ADM) today unveiled the ADM Food Technology (Pinghu) Co., Ltd., a state-of-the-art, fully automated flavor production facility situated in Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, China.

ADM's new flavor production facility in Pinghu, China (Photo: Business Wire)

"Since our acquisition of WILD Flavors in 2014, we’ve invested in organic growth, bolt on and platform M&A, and new innovations and technologies to build ADM into a premier global human and animal nutrition company,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “Our strategic actions have benefited our customers and our shareholders alike: we’re achieving key financial goals and delivering record results in no small part because we’ve become the partner of choice for customers around the globe as they meet growing and evolving demand for healthy, delicious foods and beverages from nature. Our new, leading edge flavor facility in Pinghu will serve as ADM’s flavor supply hub in APAC, allowing us to leverage our expertise and leading-edge technologies and build out the ADM pantry to further meet customer needs and advance our growth strategy.”

The 27,000+ square meter flavor production facility is strategically located within an hour of Shanghai, bringing geographic advantages for ADM’s customers while providing the company with direct access to top talent. The complex features:

  • The latest in automated flavor lines with advanced dosing technology, along with technologies to ensure seamless and efficient management of complex processes;
  • Labs dedicated to flavor production, taste design and product development;
  • ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000 V5.1 certifications; and
  • Capability to meet demand for specific dietary needs, including Halal and Kosher certified products.

The Pinghu facility is the latest of ADM’s strategic growth investments in its global Nutrition business. Other recent expansions include:

  • The planned acquisition of a 75% ownership stake in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine, premier providers of private label pet treats and supplements;
  • The planned acquisition of Sojaprotein, a leading European provider of non-GMO human nutrition protein solutions; and
  • The acquisition of Golden Farm, a state-of-the-art animal nutrition premix provider in Vietnam.

ADM has more than 5,000 employees throughout the wider Asia-Pacific region, across more than 50 operations and business sites, including a recently opened state-of-the-art plant-based innovation lab in Singapore; technical innovation centers in China, Singapore, Australia, Japan and Vietnam; and production and processing facilities, grain origination, grain destination marketing warehouses and trading operations across the region. ADM also owns a strategic stake in Singapore-based Wilmar International Limited, a leading agribusiness and packaged food and oil company in the region.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

