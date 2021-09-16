checkAd

DGAP-News GAIA GROW PROVIDES UPDATE ON CANNA STREAM SOLUTIONS' EQUIPMENT AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

DGAP-News: Gaia Grow Corp. / Key word(s): Expansion/Sustainability
GAIA GROW PROVIDES UPDATE ON CANNA STREAM SOLUTIONS' EQUIPMENT AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

16.09.2021 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 16th, 2021 - Gaia Grow Corp. (the "Company" or "Gaia") (CSE: GAIA; Frankfurt: GG0) is pleased to provide the following corporate update on its operations:

Canna Stream Solutions

The team at Canna Stream Solutions ("CSS") has successfully sourced the equipment required for its test extraction line. Shipments of this equipment have been received in the TruExtracts facility in Calgary this week. This extraction line is being unboxed and installed immediately, and CSS will begin using its Patent-Pending Solvent in "at-scale" experiments with Gaia's milled hemp products in the immediate future. This line and process will be able to process Gaia's CBD rich biomass more cost-effectively than more-traditional ethanol lines, thereby increasing profitability and providing the GAIA corporate ecosystem a significant competitive advantage.

In addition to the test extraction line, CSS continues to use its technologies and processes to prepare the waste streams of spent extraction waste and other milled fibre product for "low volume, high dollar" end products. CSS, along with its business development partner for which it has obtained a grant for 100 working hours of market development time from, continue to develop new markets for hemp and cannabis waste-stream products to be sold to a number of industries, where these unique plant-based products stand to provide 'greener' solutions to meet industry needs.

GAIA will continue to provide further updates on its commercialization of CSS-developed products and its TruExtracts extraction lines in coming weeks.

Gaia's President, James Tworek notes: "this is a very exciting time for us all as we continue to outfit the facility and see the Canna Stream team and business model take flight!"

The company diligently posts updates on Gaia's official YouTube page and the link can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7tbvsY5gl2CrlsESYkbbgw

