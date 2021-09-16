checkAd

Allison Transmission Signs Agreement to Acquire India-Based AVTEC’s Off-Highway Transmission Portfolio and Off-Highway Component Machining Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the transmission portfolio of India-based AVTEC Ltd.’s off-highway business and AVTEC’s Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) off-highway component machining business.

Headquartered in New Delhi and part of the CK Birla Group, AVTEC is one of India’s largest independent manufacturers of powertrain and precision-engineered products for automotive, off-highway, defense, agriculture and railway industry, in areas of both proprietary products and contract manufacturing.

“The acquisition of the transmission portfolio of AVTEC’s off-highway business and associated IP will accelerate Allison’s pursuit of additional opportunities in these segments in India and global markets with purpose-built products that deliver performance and productivity to our customers,” said John Coll, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Sales and Service at Allison Transmission.

With this acquisition, Allison will also integrate AVTEC’s off-highway component machining operations currently located at the MEPZ facility (Chennai) into Allison’s Chennai manufacturing plant to continue producing housings for Allison’s off-highway transmissions. “This acquisition supports our overarching sourcing and operations strategies,” said Mike Dick, Senior Vice President of Operations and Global Purchasing at Allison Transmission.

Allison will pay approximately $27 million in cash for AVTEC’s off-highway transmission portfolio and MEPZ off-highway component machining assets. Allison does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on current fiscal year earnings. The transaction is subject to completion of certain conditions precedent and is anticipated to close by the end of 2021.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Allison Transmission Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Signs Agreement to Acquire India-Based AVTEC’s Off-Highway Transmission Portfolio and Off-Highway Component Machining Business Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Discover Your Trademark Style With Macy’s Fall Fashion
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Allison Transmission Announces Technology Day  
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Allison Transmission Announces Expanded Electrification Capabilities and Rebrand of Vehicle Test Center
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Allison Transmission Expands eGen Power e-Axle Portfolio to Address Wide Range of Vehicle Applications and Markets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Allison Transmission and ElDorado National Partner to Bring Electric Hybrid Buses to San Francisco
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten