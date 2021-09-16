checkAd

First American Ranked Among the Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work for Sixth Year in a Row

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 17:00  |  20   |   |   

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, have recognized First American as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has earned a spot on the list. The ranking is based on analysis of confidential survey feedback representing more than 5.6 million employees from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the U.S.

“Approximately 70 percent of our employees are women, so earning a place on the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women list has added relevance and significance,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “This recognition reflects the integrity, commitment and teamwork our people demonstrate every day as they work together to serve our customers. Putting people first is a core component of our culture that is embraced throughout our organization and, ultimately, helps further our reputation for leadership and innovation in the title insurance and settlement services industry.”

The 2021 Best Workplaces for Women list is determined by employee survey responses to over 60 questions describing the extent to which women report their organization creates a Great Place to Work for All. For example, rankings are based on whether people trust each other and whether employees are able to reach their full human potential, no matter who they are or what they do.

“These companies have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “With the data about gender inequity in mind, the Best Workplaces for Women braved the task of combatting gender inequity by ensuring their women employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued.”

Earlier this year, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year and named one of the 2021 PEOPLE Magazine Companies that Care. In 2020, Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work named the company one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance for the fifth consecutive year. Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work have also named First American a Best Workplace for Diversity.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for the past seven years. Both this year and last, FCT was also included on the list of Best Workplaces for Women, and last year on the list of Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

Wertpapier


