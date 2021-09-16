Dream Homes (OTCPK:DREM) Provides Overview and Corporate Update in Response to Increased Trading Activity

FORKED RIVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTC PINK:DREM), a licensed new home builder and general contractor, is issuing this press release in response to a significant increase in its trading …

FORKED RIVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTC PINK:DREM), a licensed new home builder and general contractor, is issuing this press release in response to a significant increase in its trading activity and price appreciation in the past few trading days. On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, DREM stock traded in a range of .0676 and .32 per share on record volume of 2,749,162 closing at a price of .12 per share. President and CEO Vince Simonelli stated, "Although we have long believed that Dream Homes stock price does not accurately value our real estate assets as well as the potential added value that our construction efforts will bring to those assets, there is no specific material event that has occurred to account for the sudden new interest. In our most recent quarterly report, we announced significant year over year percentage gains in our current assets, total assets, and cash."