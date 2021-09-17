checkAd

Coherus and Junshi Biosciences to Present Positive Progression Free Survival and Overall Survival Results from JUPITER-06, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Advanced Esophageal Squ

- Interim results to be presented September 17 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 -

- Data support the use of toripalimab with chemotherapy as first-line therapy for patients with ESCC –

- Coherus and Junshi Biosciences plan to submit a BLA supplement for 1L ESCC in 2022 –

SHANGHAI, China, and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (“Junshi Biosciences”, HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) today announced positive interim results from the pivotal study “JUPITER-06” (NCT03829969), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line therapy for patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). The study met the co-primary endpoints with statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) for patients treated with the toripalimab and chemotherapy combination compared to chemotherapy alone.

The results will be summarized by Dr. Feng Wang, Professor at Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (SYUCC), Guangzhou, in a mini-oral session during the ESMO Congress 2021 on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 12:05 pm Eastern Time. The abstract (#1373MO) is now available on the ESMO website.

“The findings of this interim analysis provide strong evidence that the addition of toripalimab to chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic ESCC patients has superior PFS and OS than chemotherapy alone,” said Dr. Wang. “We look forward to updated analyses of overall survival of the JUPITER-06 study in the future and believe that these results will build a strong argument to support the use of toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy as a new standard first-line treatment in patients with advanced or metastatic ESCC.”

“A strong and consistent efficacy and safety profile is emerging for toripalimab across multiple tumor types as data read out from pivotal clinical trials in melanoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial cancer, lung cancer and now also esophageal squamous cell carcinoma,” said Dr. Patricia Keegan, Chief Medical Officer of Junshi Biosciences. “We believe toripalimab could be a potential new treatment choice where patients truly need better options. We will collaborate with Coherus to advance a BLA supplement for ESCC to make toripalimab available as quickly as possible for these patients in the U.S.”

