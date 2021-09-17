checkAd

SPI Energy’s SolarJuice Receives Volume Order

For Solar4America Brand Solar Products

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice"), a subsidiary of the Company, received a volume order for Solar4America solar products from a leading home improvement retailer with over 300 stores across the US.

"This is another very important milestone for SolarJuice and its Solar4America branded solar products," commented Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We anticipate we will begin delivering orders of Solar4America's solar products in early 2022. Placing our products on the shelves of a leading retailer will enable us to significantly expand our customer base, ultimately driving new and growing interests in our expanding lines of compelling solar products and services offered under the Solar4America brand."

About SolarJuice
SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice") is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets. Established in 2009, the Company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and delivers a one-stop global solution for solar panels, inverters, and battery systems. Since inception, the Company has served over 3,000 B2B accounts and 400 customers. SolarJuice also plans to grow its supply chain, enhance its technology platform and looks to expand its product delivery throughout the Asia Pacific region and the North America markets. With the recent acquisition of Solar4America, one of the leading solar and roofing installers in the United States, this will allow the Company to serve more customers in the growing California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Colorado markets. With more than a million solar systems and roofs installed, the Livermore, CA-based company now employs hundreds of installers and operates in five states: California, Florida, Nevada, Colorado and Texas.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and has its operations headquarters is in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple geographies, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric scooters, and other EV products.

