OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients in Secondary Resistance to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announces the presentation of Phase 3 clinical results of Tedopi today at 13:30 CEST in a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress.

Following the publication of the abstract on the ESMO website, Pr. Benjamin Besse, Director of Clinical Research at Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France) and Principal Investigator, will feature the positive results of the Phase 3 clinical trial with Tedopi (Atalante 1) in non-small cell lung cancer patients after failure to immune checkpoint inhibitor (PD-1/PD-L1) in a late-breaking oral presentation.

The abstract is available on the ESMO website : https://tinyurl.com/42y4rrt6

Details of the presentation

Proffered Paper session – NSCLC, Metastatic 2

Activity of OSE-2101 in HLA-A2+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients after failure to immune checkpoint inhibitors (IO): Final results of Phase 3 Atalante-1 randomised trial”

Presentation number:

LBA47

Speaker:

Benjamin Besse (Villejuif, France)

Date:

Monday, September 20th

Lecture time:

13:30 – 13:40 CEST

Location:

Channel 4

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform
 - Tedopi (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive final results of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients post-ICI failure.
In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM), sponsor GERCOR.
In Phase 2 in ovary cancer, in combination with pembrolizumab (TEDOVA), sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO.
In Phase 2 in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with nivolumab, sponsor Italian foundation FoRT.

Wertpapier


