VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that outputs from analysis undertaken by VECKTA on an optimised power configuration solution for the Company’s high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project has demonstrated potential for Macarthur to achieve renewable energy penetration for its stationary energy requirements from the commencement of operations at levels from 40% to as high as 90%.



If supported by the balance of the current Feasibility Study, then this could establish Macarthur as one of the few mining companies in Australia to commence operations with such a material percentage of decarbonized energy inputs for its stationary consumption requirements. At 90% penetration, Macarthur’s Lake Giles Iron Project could lead the Australian mining sector.

