checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer Reviewed Journal, Nutrients, Indicating Additional Potential Benefits of Its Physiomimic(TM) Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2021, 07:00  |  49   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication
Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer Reviewed Journal, Nutrients, Indicating Additional Potential Benefits of Its Physiomimic(TM) Technology

21-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in the Peer Reviewed Journal, Nutrients, Indicating Additional Potential Benefits of Its Physiomimic(TM) Technology

  • Data In Healthy Volunteers Suggests That APR's Controlled Release Amino Acid Mix, PKU GOLIKE(R), May Be Key To Reducing Catabolic Events In Patients With Phenylketonuria ("PKU"), Improving Utilization Of Amino Acids And Quality Of Life

Geneva, Switzerland, September 21, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR"), reported data published in the peer reviewed journal, Nutrients, indicating additional potential benefits of the company's Physiomimic(TM) Technology to the management of patients suffering from phenylketonuria ("PKU").

The paper, entitled, "Nitrogen Balance after the Administration of a Prolonged-Release Protein Substitute for Phenylketonuria as a Single Dose in Healthy Volunteers," provides a further evaluation of published data from APR's previously reported, randomized, controlled, single-dose crossover trial in healthy volunteers which showed that a prolonged-release amino acid (AA) mixture, formulated with Physiomimic Technology, significantly slowed down the release and reduced the peak plasma concentrations of essential AAs compared with a free AA mixture. Authors of the current paper, including Anita MacDonald, Ph.D. and Ania C. Muntau, M.D, renowned experts in the field of metabolic diseases, concluded that the controlled release amino acid mix (PKU GOLIKE(R)), given its ability to prolong the release of AAs, appears to be key to reducing catabolic events in patients with PKU, resulting in a more efficient utilization of AAs for protein synthesis and, therefore, an improved quality of life.

Seite 1 von 4
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer Reviewed Journal, Nutrients, Indicating Additional Potential Benefits of Its Physiomimic(TM) Technology EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer Reviewed Journal, Nutrients, Indicating Additional Potential …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt SE: SIXT hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich an
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Christian Schetter as Chief Scientific Officer, strengthening ...
DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Bezugsfrist der Kapitalerhöhung startet heute
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG startet freiwilliges öffentliches Umtauschangebot für PBKM-Aktien
DGAP-News: Extended research on the Baader Bank share
DGAP-News: Erweitertes Research zur Baader Bank-Aktie
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of 'DIE LINKE'
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European Union Relating to Lead Drug Candidate, RLF-100 (Aviptadil)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) KRUNCH in Germany and Italy
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
08.09.21EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 Filed on September 3, 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
02.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Inhaled Aviptadil for the Treatment of Sarcoidosis
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
31.08.21EQS-News: Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a New Finding from Aviptadil Phase 2b/3 Trial Demonstrating Clinically Significant Relief from Respiratory Distress in Critical COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten