Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer Reviewed Journal, Nutrients, Indicating Additional Potential Benefits of Its Physiomimic(TM) Technology

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Data In Healthy Volunteers Suggests That APR's Controlled Release Amino Acid Mix, PKU GOLIKE(R), May Be Key To Reducing Catabolic Events In Patients With Phenylketonuria ("PKU"), Improving Utilization Of Amino Acids And Quality Of Life

Geneva, Switzerland, September 21, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR"), reported data published in the peer reviewed journal, Nutrients, indicating additional potential benefits of the company's Physiomimic(TM) Technology to the management of patients suffering from phenylketonuria ("PKU").

The paper, entitled, "Nitrogen Balance after the Administration of a Prolonged-Release Protein Substitute for Phenylketonuria as a Single Dose in Healthy Volunteers," provides a further evaluation of published data from APR's previously reported, randomized, controlled, single-dose crossover trial in healthy volunteers which showed that a prolonged-release amino acid (AA) mixture, formulated with Physiomimic Technology, significantly slowed down the release and reduced the peak plasma concentrations of essential AAs compared with a free AA mixture. Authors of the current paper, including Anita MacDonald, Ph.D. and Ania C. Muntau, M.D, renowned experts in the field of metabolic diseases, concluded that the controlled release amino acid mix (PKU GOLIKE(R)), given its ability to prolong the release of AAs, appears to be key to reducing catabolic events in patients with PKU, resulting in a more efficient utilization of AAs for protein synthesis and, therefore, an improved quality of life.