checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company Will Have Two Booths at the Natural Products Expo East 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 15:15  |  43   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company, today announced that its subsidiaries, Alklaine88 and A88 Infused Products Inc., will be presenting their waters at the Natural Products Expo East on September 23-25, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A88 Infused Products Inc. will be featuring their brand-new line of six A88CBD functional waters in the “Hot Products” section of the Expo.

Expo East is produced by New Hope Network and is located at the Pennsylvania Convention Center along with Biofach America and Harvest Festival. The event is open to both in-person and virtual attendees and has drawn tens of thousands in past years as one of the largest industry events in the country.

“We are excited to return to in-person shows where people can sample and enjoy our Deliciously Smooth waters. After months of hard work and development, we will unveil our six new functional A88CBD waters. We believe the uniqueness of our delivery system and its benefit to consumers will have retailers clamoring to purchase these waters,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “The foundation that we’ve built with our Alkaline88 brand is stronger than ever and the product innovations in our A88 Infused and A88CBD brands are being built around that 8.8pH water that consumers love. This is just the beginning of new innovations in our line of functional products and more great things are in store for our subsidiaries, A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc. and A88 Infused Products Inc., very soon.”

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88 flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused brand. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon.

Seite 1 von 3
Alkaline Water Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Alkaline Water Company Will Have Two Booths at the Natural Products Expo East 2021 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company, today announced that its subsidiaries, Alklaine88 and A88 Infused Products Inc., will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Exchange Bank’s SVP, Senior Credit Officer Mary Leonard-Wilson Promoted to Executive Role as ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
President Biden Appoints RBB Bancorp President and CEO Alan Thian to Community Development Advisory ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21The Alkaline Water Company Enters New Era of E-Commerce Sales
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21The Alkaline Water Company to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21The Alkaline Water Company’s C-Store Sales Up 228% in Current Fiscal Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Alkaline88 Available Soon In 9 Major U.S. Airports
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten