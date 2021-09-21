The Alkaline Water Company Will Have Two Booths at the Natural Products Expo East 2021

Expo East is produced by New Hope Network and is located at the Pennsylvania Convention Center along with Biofach America and Harvest Festival. The event is open to both in-person and virtual attendees and has drawn tens of thousands in past years as one of the largest industry events in the country.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company, today announced that its subsidiaries, Alklaine88 and A88 Infused Products Inc., will be presenting their waters at the Natural Products Expo East on September 23-25, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A88 Infused Products Inc. will be featuring their brand-new line of six A88CBD functional waters in the “Hot Products” section of the Expo.

“We are excited to return to in-person shows where people can sample and enjoy our Deliciously Smooth waters. After months of hard work and development, we will unveil our six new functional A88CBD waters. We believe the uniqueness of our delivery system and its benefit to consumers will have retailers clamoring to purchase these waters,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “The foundation that we’ve built with our Alkaline88 brand is stronger than ever and the product innovations in our A88 Infused and A88CBD brands are being built around that 8.8pH water that consumers love. This is just the beginning of new innovations in our line of functional products and more great things are in store for our subsidiaries, A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc. and A88 Infused Products Inc., very soon.”

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88 flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused brand. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon.