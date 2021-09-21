checkAd

Macy’s, Inc. to Hire 76,000 Colleagues for the Holiday Season and Beyond

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced plans to hire approximately 76,000 full- and part-time colleagues at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. Approximately 48,000 of these roles are for the holiday season, while the remaining roles are permanent opportunities to join the Macy’s, Inc. team on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond.

Macy’s, Inc. offers competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and access to flexible scheduling that allows colleagues to choose regular and optional overtime shifts that meet their availability. Colleagues may be eligible to earn a referral bonus of up to $500 for every friend and family member they recruit to join the Macy’s, Inc. team. Colleagues have an opportunity to earn additional income through various programs, e.g., the weekend bonus program and Path to Growth Incentive, a quarterly bonus offered to qualifying colleagues.

“Macy’s, Inc. colleagues are the foundation of the best-in-class shopping experience that customers know and love from our brands, whether they’re shopping in store, online or on our mobile apps,” said Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s, Inc. chief transformation and human resources officer. “We are proud to provide colleagues with ample opportunities and resources to grow in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment during the holidays and every day of the year. Macy’s, Inc. offers competitive pay, flexible scheduling, optional overtime and additional incentives whether a colleague is joining our team to temporarily supplement their income and benefit from our merchandise discount or to help shape the future of an iconic retailer through a more permanent position.”

A seasonal position at Macy’s, Inc. does not need to end after the holidays:

  • Nearly one third of Macy’s nameplate store leadership started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.
  • In 2020, more than 6,100 seasonal colleagues joined the company permanently after the holiday season.
  • The average length of service among Macy’s professional and hourly colleagues is 10 years and five years, respectively.

The company also announced its national hiring event will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Events will be held at more than 500 stores across the country from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in local time zones. Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com. Macy’s, Inc. conducts most interviews for store positions online, offering a convenient experience for candidates to apply whenever and wherever it is convenient. This process takes as little as five minutes for seasonal roles and is available 24/7. Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply. Walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview during the hiring event.

