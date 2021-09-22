checkAd

CORRECTION Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Wednesday, September 21 by Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), please note that the symbol ▼ was erroneously omitted from the headline. The corrected release follows:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Marketing Authorisation of ▼IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) in Great Britain

IMCIVREE is indicated for treatment of obesity and control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), including PCSK1, deficiency or biallelic leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency in adults and children six years of age and above

– First-ever authorised treatment option in Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) for these rare genetic diseases of obesity –

– IMCIVREE selected as ‘highly specialised technology’ and scheduled for review by National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in December 2021

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced that Great Britain’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorisation to IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), including proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1), deficiency or biallelic leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency in adults and children 6 years of age and above.

“This is a significant step for individuals living with the severe obesity and insatiable hunger, known as hyperphagia, that characterise POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency,” said Sadaf Farooqi, M.D., Ph.D., professor at the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science and NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre. “Until today, there were no authorised therapies that address the impairments in the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway that drive these rare diseases. With IMCIVREE, eligible patients now may have access to a pharmacological therapy specifically intended to address the underlying cause of their disease.”

