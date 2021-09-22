checkAd

Warburg Pincus Welcomes Brian Duffy As Senior Adviser To Its Technology Group

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 20:40  |  23   |   |   

Experienced business transformation specialist and President of Cloud at SAP will help portfolio companies accelerate innovation and digital transformation

LONDON and CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, today announced the appointment of Brian Duffy as a Senior Adviser in its Technology group. In his role, Brian will work with Warburg Pincus and its portfolio companies to accelerate innovation and digital transformation and to identify and evaluate new investment opportunities in the global technology industry.

Brian brings more than 15 years of international experience in the technology industry to the firm, holding several senior leadership positions across a variety of business functions at SAP. Currently, Brian serves as President of Cloud, and focuses on accelerating customer adoption of RISE with SAP, the company's business transformation as a service offering.

Prior to this, Brian served as President of Northern Europe for SAP and was responsible for overseeing the region's industry go-to-market, sales strategies and customer experience. Prior to his sales leadership roles, Brian simultaneously served as Chief of Staff to an SAP Executive Board Member and Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Initiatives. Brian is a qualified lawyer and he has previously held various positions in SAP's legal department, including Assistant General Counsel in the United States, Japan and China. Additionally, Brian is a member of SAP's global sustainability council and he serves as global executive sponsor for Diversity and Inclusion.

Flavio Porciani, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus, said, ''At Warburg Pincus, we have always recognized the importance of leveraging industry expertise to strengthen and grow the businesses in which we invest and to provide our current and prospective portfolio companies and their management teams with access to industry leaders and deep sector expertise. Brian's track record of helping businesses accelerate innovation and digital transformation is perfectly aligned with our long history of investing in and successfully scaling tech enabled businesses. We look forward to working closely with Brian.''

Brian Duffy, President of Cloud at SAP said, ''Warburg Pincus has a five-decade history of successfully investing in technology businesses and an exceptional reputation for identifying future market leaders. I'm excited to partner with the global technology team and its portfolio companies as we work together to identify opportunities that enhance innovation, create value and inspire people for the greater good.''

Warburg Pincus has been a long-time, active investor in the technology industry. Since the firm was founded in 1966, it has invested more than $24 billion in technology businesses, with investments including Quantexa, Personetics, Inmarsat, CrowdStrike, Avalara and Avaloq.

Media Contact
Jenna Ward, Europe Communications Director
T: +44 20 7306 3805 / +44 7570 844338
E: jenna.ward@warburgpincus.com

About Warburg Pincus
 Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $64 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 205 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $94 billion in over 940 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Warburg Pincus Welcomes Brian Duffy As Senior Adviser To Its Technology Group Experienced business transformation specialist and President of Cloud at SAP will help portfolio companies accelerate innovation and digital transformation LONDON and CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Cultural Exchange Forum "Night of Guoyuan" Held in New York to Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
33% Increase in 3 Years All-round Improvement in Competitiveness and Global Influence CDHT Releases ...
The Novo Nordisk Foundation funds the world's first interdisciplinary research center to convert ...
Embracer Group enters into an agreement to acquire Bytex
Royal Caribbean Group Releases 2020 "Seastainability" Report
Faster than Fast: How OPPO's VOOC Flash Charging turned the smartphone industry on its head
One in Four Hong Kong and Macao Residents Now Use UnionPay Mobile Payment Services
Goodyear Announces Pricing Of €400 million European Senior Notes
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Trava.Finance Bolsters Consumer Lending Pools with Increased Support for Seven New Assets
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...