ITW Performance Polymers launches Superior Wear-resistant Coating, Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC, a Highly Durable Compound for Elevated Temperature Applications

"Our end-users continue to require products that last longer, apply easier, and withstand harsh conditions. Our team has developed this next generation erosion-resistant, corrosion-resistant compound to meet these challenging applications," said Guil Silva, VP/GM, ITW Performance Polymers. This unique formulation enables customers to achieve superior equipment protection without the difficulties of expensive post baking seen with other brands. This allows customers to easily apply the product and quickly resume operations, resulting in increased equipment uptime.

DANVERS, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITW Performance Polymers has launched its next generation wear resistance compound, Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC designed to protect equipment in elevated temperature wet and dry environments. This superior room temperature cure coating is highly resistant to chemical attacks in high solid, wet environments up to 300⁰F / 149⁰C seen in cement plants, power plants, petrochemical plants, mining and pulp and paper mills.

Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC has gone through extensive testing and evaluation to ensure an exceptional customer experience affording impressive resistance to wear in dry and wet corrosive conditions up to 300⁰F / 149⁰C. Field trials have proven high product durability allowing customers to run their equipment longer before reapplying products or applying thinner coats resulting in higher product throughput. This flexibility allows customers to minimize equipment failures reducing maintenance costs.

As a room temperature cure product, Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC allows the product to be applied onsite reducing costly transportation and remote Post Cure expenses required with other systems. Eliminating the need of an oven baked post cure saves time, money and energy, while increasing equipment uptime.

"The unique properties of Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC give customers a durable, protective wear-resistant compound, that will outlast the competition and keep their equipment running even in harsh conditions," added Guil Silva.

Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC wearing compound can be used in a number of applications including flotation tanks, scrubbers, ash handling systems, pipe elbows, screens, chutes, bins, hoppers, exhausters, housing fans, launderers, crushers and breakers.

About Devcon:

Devcon is a brand of ITW Performance Polymers. Devcon, is a market leader in maintenance and repair products that effectively rebuild equipment to their original specification or reduces early failures from occurring with a preventive maintenance program. With over 50 years of proven success, Devcon has supplied innovative solutions for the mining, coal-fired power, aggregate, petrochemical, and industrial OEM markets.

About ITW Performance Polymers:

ITW Performance Polymers, a division of Illinois Tool Works (ITW), is a world leader in the research, development and manufacturing of grouting and chocking compounds, structural and semi-structural adhesives, sprayable syntactic materials, and wear-resistant coatings and repair compounds. These value-added solutions are widely used in several markets including wind, transportation, marine, electronics, mining, petrochemical and other industrial OEM & MRO applications.

About ITW:

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues of $12.6 billion in 2020. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized, and entrepreneurial culture.

For further information about the new Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC, please contact:

Tony Mell, Product Manager

Email: mail@itwpp.com

Phone: (978) 646-5630

Website: itwpp.com