The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 21, 2021, after the market closed, InnovAge revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) had “determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit.” The Company stated that these “deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.90, or nearly 25%, to close at $8.75 per share on September 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

