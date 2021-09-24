The following files are available for download:

The record high lumber prices in the US shifted global lumber trade flows in the first half of 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - US lumber prices reached unprecedented highs in the 2Q/21. For example, the costs for 2x4 framing pine lumber inthe US South averaged almost $800/m3 in May, up from $210/m3 as recent as February 2020 …



