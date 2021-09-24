checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Lifespot Capital - 26.10. Online Investor Roundtable

To get firsthand information on MHP’s business model and current trends in the hotel industry, register for the Lifespot Capital Online Round Table with the CEO of MHP, Dr. Jörg Frehse, on October 26th at 10:00 CEST. T

What’s it all about?

MHP is an independent hotel management and investment platform. Competitive quality is built on a successful track record in the upper upscale market as a franchise partner of the world’s largest hotel group, Marriott International. In this premium segment, brands are reluctant to relinquish control and need a partner they can trust. MHP has skillfully navigated the pandemic and repeatedly demonstrated the ability to quickly develop customized contract structures in takeovers of franchise and lease agreements. The stock market listing will provide MHP with the credibility, visibility and financial firepower to take an active part in the consolidation of the market, both as an operator and co-investor in underperforming or distressed hotel assets.

