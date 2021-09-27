BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA‐PME) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, presents its half-year financial results as of June 30, 2021(1).

Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP, commented: “The first six months of the current year are in line with the second half of 2020. Our teams have been very active in business development, technological and commercial partnerships to position our Mallya connected device in high-potential markets, as was the case in Taiwan with Health2Sync and in France with Roche Diabetes Care. On the same time, the uncertainties associated with the prolonged COVID-19 crisis and Big Pharma's priority choices have clearly slowed patients’ adoption of Mallya. Thus, the commercial achievements of our alliances with Sanofi and Roche have only a marginal impact for the time being and should only produce their full effect next year. Despite this, BIOCORP has continued its R&D efforts as evidenced by our partnership with Diabeloop. We have broadly continued to invest heavily in the development of our range of connected solutions, especially in the field of pre-filled syringes with Injay and Mallya variations for new therapeutic areas. The stagnation of our half-year performance must be considered as cyclical. The major partnerships signed for Mallya outside the H1 period, such as our agreement with Merck in the field of growth hormone and the one with Novo Nordisk in diabetes, confirm our technological lead and the quality of the solutions we can ultimately offer to patients. Finally, from a financial point of view, these new alliances allow us to look forward with optimism to the coming months, which, we are convinced, will give BIOCORP a whole new dimension."

Half-year results as of June 30th, 2021