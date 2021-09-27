IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION. 27-Sep-2021 / 12:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 27September 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that SIX Exchange Regulation AG ("SIX") has granted the listing of 307'700'514 new registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each out of authorized capital of IGEA Pharma NV, according to the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange.

The prospectus has been approved in accordance with the FinSA

and the listing will take place on Monday, 27 September 2021.

Following the above decision and the fulfillment of all suspensor conditions including the deed of agreement for increasing the authorized capital, the Offer to Blue Sky Natural Resources' shareholders has become unconditional. IGEA will proceed with a statutory merger with Blue Sky Natural Resources to fully integrate the two companies and fully benefit from the operational synergies.

The CEO Vincenzo Moccia commented "We are very enthusiastic to have reached this important milestone for the Company. We have worked relentlessly during the last months to ensure that IGEA Pharma has an adequate structure to finance its development plans in order to achieve the expected results in the reference markets"

***

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on preventative health-tech products and devices. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.