checkAd

EQS-Adhoc IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.09.2021, 12:45  |  17   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION.

27-Sep-2021 / 12:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION.

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 27September 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that SIX Exchange Regulation AG ("SIX") has granted the listing of 307'700'514 new registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each out of authorized capital of IGEA Pharma NV, according to the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange.

The prospectus has been approved in accordance with the FinSA
and the listing will take place on Monday, 27 September 2021.

Following the above decision and the fulfillment of all suspensor conditions including the deed of agreement for increasing the authorized capital, the Offer to Blue Sky Natural Resources' shareholders has become unconditional. IGEA will proceed with a statutory merger with Blue Sky Natural Resources to fully integrate the two companies and fully benefit from the operational synergies.

The CEO Vincenzo Moccia commented "We are very enthusiastic to have reached this important milestone for the Company. We have worked relentlessly during the last months to ensure that IGEA Pharma has an adequate structure to finance its development plans in order to achieve the expected results in the reference markets"

***

About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on preventative health-tech products and devices. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.

Seite 1 von 3
IGEA Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION. EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION. 27-Sep-2021 / 12:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia zur Wahl des Berliner Abgeordnetenhauses und zum Volksentscheid: Berlin braucht ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung von Umsatzwachstum und ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG acquires established office property Bonnanova for special fund
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights to finance sales growth ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres bis zum 30. Juni 2021 bekannt und gibt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor veröffentlicht Einladung zur ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung und gibt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NeXR Technologies SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement